Wyoming State Fair welcomes Mitchell as new assistant general manager

On Sept. 16, the Wyoming State Fair welcomed Kris Mitchell into her new position as assistant general manager. Previously the exhibits supervisor, Mitchell has served on the Wyoming State Fair team for three years. With a substantial history and robust background in the rodeo industry, Mitchell brings her experience and passion to the assistant general manager position.

Growing up in rodeo and ranching, Mitchell has dipped her toes into every corner of the rodeo and ranch pool. From roping and barrel racing to horse shows and racetrack, her passion for rodeo does not go unseen. As a child she watched both her parents participate in rodeo. In high school, Mitchell was a part of the National High School Rodeo before attending college at Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington, Wyo., on a full-ride rodeo scholarship. After graduating with a degree in business administration, Mitchell and her husband began raising a family in Douglas where she worked in the school district.

In 2019, Mitchell came across the opportunity to be a part of the Wyoming State Fair team. For three years she worked as the exhibit supervisor where she applied her expertise in fair exhibits and rodeo events. Her previous experience as fair secretary for Goshen County Fair only amplified her passion and knowledge. Now, Mitchell is taking her experience, education, and excitement to her new position.

As assistant general manager, Mitchell will undertake a variety of duties including handling sponsorships, contracting, hiring judges, assisting in marketing efforts and year-round interim events. Her goal in the new position is to help showcase youth exhibitors in the Wyoming State Fair.

“Truly showcasing youth in Wyoming and raising awareness of their hard work and accomplishments in the agriculture industry is a huge goal of mine as assistant general manager. I want to work hard to celebrate agriculture in Wyoming and watch the Wyoming State Fair grow,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell is also a Women’s Professional Rodeo Association Gold Card member and is currently furthering her education through the International Association of Fairs and Exposition program in fair management. She enjoys working with the vendors, superintendents, and volunteers at Wyoming State Fair. In the new assistant general manager position, Mitchell is excited to watch the fair grow, showcase youth, and continue to be a part of the Wyoming State Fair team.

From her first public relations job in the rodeo industry in 1990, to assistant general manager now, Mitchell has grown deep roots in rodeo, fair and Wyoming. For more information, contact Kris Mitchell at kris.mitchell@wyo.gov or call (307) 358-2398.