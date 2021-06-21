Wyoming State Veterinarian Logan retires

The Wyoming Livestock Board held a meeting on June 9, 2021, in their Cheyenne offices. The board announced they had accepted the upcoming resignation and retirement of State Veterinarian Jim Logan.

Dr. Logan has served the Wyoming Livestock Board and producers of the state as state veterinarian through two appointed terms, 1997-2004, and 2009 to present. He also served as assistant state veterinarian 2007-2009, and as a member of the Livestock Board 1993-1997.

A few of the honors received by Dr. Logan during his career include; National Assembly of State Animal Health Officials Award, University of Wyoming College of Agriculture and Natural Resources Agriculturist of the Year Award and Wyoming Stockgrowers Association Guardian of the Grasslands Award.

Dr. Logan has served many local, state and national organizations, including serving as chairman of the Riverton Memorial Hospital Board, Wyoming Woolgrowers Association, and the American Sheep Industry Association.

Gov. Mark Gordon, “Dr. Logan is a staple of Wyoming and his absence will leave a thoughtful and wise hole in many arenas. His dedication to the veterinary profession, agriculture, and his consistently fair approach to the challenges that face our producers, wildlife managers, and citizens is beyond compare. Jim’s work will be held up as the example of what the state vet should be for years to come. I’m grateful for his work and wish him nothing but happiness going forward. Most of all, Jim deserves a very large “thank you” from everyone and I’m happy to extend my thanks for his many years of service.”

Current WLSB Board President Shaun Sims, “My experience with Jim Logan is that of a man who is committed to the protection and progression of the livestock industry in both the state and national arenas. His work and dedication will be used as an example of what a state veterinarian should be both now and in the future. Thank you Jim, for your years of service”.

Current Vice President Kirby Camino, “We would like to thank Jim for the time he has put in for the livestock industry, and I want to wish him the best in his future endeavors”.

Past President Todd Heward, “Jim Logan has served the Wyoming livestock producers and communities well for many years. His efforts have made our industry safer and more productive. We are grateful to him and all he has done”.

Past President Mark Eisele, “We are a lucky industry to have an individual so dedicated to its protection and improvement. An individual of the highest integrity and reputation”.

The Wyoming Livestock Board would like to thank Dr. Jim Logan for upholding the agency mission statement “To represent and serve Wyoming’s livestock industry through protecting livestock health and verifying livestock ownership.” We thank Dr. Jim Logan and wish him all the best in his retirement.