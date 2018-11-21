Wyoming Stock Growers to hold Winter Roundup in Casper Dec. 3-5

Hundreds of ranchers, ag industry leaders, and state officials will come together during the Wyoming Stock Growers Association Annual Winter Roundup, Dec. 3-5 in Casper, Wyo., at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center.

The convention focuses on "Building Relationships" with education and networking for individuals across the state with discussions on agricultural and environmental issues as well as best practices.

The convention is host to committee meetings, a business meeting, and legislative updates. Speakers include Wyoming Governon Matt Mead; B. Lynn Gordon, PhD, LEADER COnsulting, LLC; Laurie Nichols, president, University of Wyoming; Kevin Kester, president, NCBA; and a panel focusing on Building Our Federal Agency Relationships with representatives from the Department of the Interior, the Department of Agriculture, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

This convention features informational sessions including guest speakers during the Progressive Rancher Forum on Monday, Dec 3. Panelists will discuss and identify topics integral to the agriculture industry. This four-track system of concurrent sessions include topics specific to managing the ranch, livestock, the land, and labor and machinery. The forum is hosted with the help of the University of Wyoming Cooperative Extension.

Managing the Ranch

"A Ranch Manager's Perspective" with James Sewell, Manager at TA Ranches in of Saratoga, Wyo.; "What can an Industry Association Do for Me?" by Lynn Gordon of Sheridan; "The Right & Wrong Way to Get Involved in Policy" with Rob Hendry and Pete Obermueller from the Wyoming County Commissioners Association; and "ATV Safety on the Ranch" with Jeff Edwards, Hudson Hill, Brian Sebade, and Jeremiah Vademan from University of Wyoming Extension.

Managing the Livestock

"Implementing Beef Quality Assurance on the Ranch" with University of Wyoming's Steve Paisley, College of Agriculture; "Cull Cow Marketing Tool" by Bridger Feuz from the University of Wyoming; "Herd management benefits of electronic ID" with Tim Davis, developer of Cow Sense herd management software; and the "Technology side of Electronic I." by a representative from Y-Tex.

Managing the Land

"Wildfires — Lessons Learned" with Trey Patterson, CEO of Padlock Ranch Operations, Chad Hayward, program manager of Big Piney BTNF Range Program, Andrew Cassidy, and Jennifer Hayward from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service; "Movement of Feral Horses" by Jake Hennig from the University of Wyoming Department of Ecosystem Science and Management; and "Matching Range Resources with Animal Needs" by Barton Stam, range specialist with University of Wyoming Extension.

Labor and Machinery

"Custom Rates, Machinery Costs, and risk" and "Agricultural Labor: Management and Risk" both by John Hewlett, from the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics at the University of Wyoming.

Each track lasts 50 minutes beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 3:50 p.m., with a break from 11:50-2 p.m. for the Make it with Wool Fashion Show and Luncheon. For a detailed schedule of the Winter Roundup or to pre-register for the convention or individual events, visit http://www.wysga.org or call (307) 638-3942. ❖