Wyoming student awarded $2,500 Dairy MAX Scholarship

Burnett

Layne

Layne Burnett of Carpenter, Wyo., was selected to receive a 2024 Dairy MAX scholarship. Burnett is one of three students to receive a $2,500 scholarship award from Dairy MAX to go towards their college education. The Dairy MAX scholarship program honors dairy farmers’ commitment to their communities and giving back to the next generation.

“Investing in the youth of the dairy industry is important to Dairy MAX, and fundamental in progressing the industry as a whole,” said Todd Green, vice president of industry image and relations at Dairy MAX. “The Dairy MAX scholarship program allows the organization to support the next generation and encourages these young people while they are working to advance their education. We are honored to have these three students represent Dairy MAX and the industry.”

Burnett grew up on her family’s dairy farm in Carpenter. As a senior at Texas Tech University, Burnett plays an active role in numerous clubs, organization and committees. Even while balancing her classwork and extracurricular activities, Burnett remains involved in her family’s dairy farm. She contributes by managing the farm’s data tracking programs and financial records. She is currently studying agricultural communications and plans to use her skills to serve the dairy industry.

Burnett Layne

“Growing up on my family’s farm, I have developed a fondness for those working in agriculture, particularly the dairy industry,” said Burnett. “An important personal goal of mine is to have a career dedicated to using my communication talents to serve the dairy industry. A career field I have discovered to be interesting to me is public relations. The success of the dairy industry is largely dependent on positive relationships with employees, consumers and the communities that surround dairy operations, which is one reason I am passionate about pursuing a career that works to establish these relationships on behalf of dairy farmers.”

A total of 17 scholarship applications underwent an in-depth judging process. To be eligible for the Dairy MAX scholarship, students must reside in the Dairy MAX region, be a graduating high school senior or undergraduate student currently enrolled in college and be a child of a dairy farmer, child of a dairy farm employee or an FFA/4-H dairy show participant.

“Burnett is an excellent representation of the dairy industry’s future. Her knowledge and experience with the commitment to advancing her education will make a positive impact on the dairy industry. Dairy MAX is proud to be a part of her success,” said Green.

Investing in the recipients’ education propels dairy forward to continue feeding the world while nourishing communities. The 2025 Dairy MAX Scholarship application will open in January 2025. To see a full list of eligibility requirements and information about applying, visit DairyMAX.org/Dairy/Scholarships .