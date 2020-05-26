Wyoming student awarded $2,500 Dairy MAX scholarship

Reese Burnett of Carpenter, Wyo., is a 2020 Dairy MAX scholarship recipient because of his outstanding scholastic achievement, leadership and achievement in agriculture.

Photo courtesy Dairy MAX

Reese Burnett of Carpenter, Wyo., is a 2020 Dairy MAX scholarship recipient because of his outstanding scholastic achievement, leadership and achievement in agriculture. Burnett is one of four students with dairy roots receiving a $2,500 scholarship from Dairy MAX.

Dairy farmers not only produce a nutritious food for the world, but play a vital role in helping their local communities thrive. The Dairy MAX scholarship program is a way of giving back to dairy farm families, while investing in the future of dairy.

“With the scholarship program, not only are we recognizing outstanding students, but we are empowering the next generation of the dairy farmers and advocates through supporting their higher education,” said Marty McKinzie, Dairy MAX’s vice president of industry image and relations.

Burnett grew up working on his family’s dairy operations and developed a passion for the industry. He is currently studying animal sciences and industry at Kansas State University, while also pursuing a certificate in dairy science. At Kansas State he is active in the dairy challenge team and the dairy science club.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“When I graduate, I hope to start my own dairy,” said Burnett. “I want to start by leasing an existing dairy, and hopefully someday purchase or build a farm I can call my own. I love the satisfaction that comes from doing everything I can to make happy cows.”

To be eligible for the Dairy MAX scholarship, students must reside in the Dairy MAX region, be a graduating high school senior or undergraduate student currently enrolled in college and be a child of a dairy farmer, child of a dairy farm employee or an FFA/4-H dairy show participant.

“It is a privilege to work for dairy farm families,” said McKinzie. “We are pleased to support these students with dairy roots as they start this next chapter. They all have big plans to ensure a bright future for the dairy industry.”

Investing in the recipients’ education, propels dairy forward to continue feeding the world, while nourishing communities.

“Our dairy farm families play an important role in the success of their communities,” said McKinzie. “We are honored to recognize these outstanding students for their achievements within the dairy industry and their communities through the scholarship program.”

The 2021 Dairy MAX Scholarship application will open in January 2021. To see a full list of eligibility requirements and information about applying, visit DairyMAX.org/dairy/scholarships.