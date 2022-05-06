Wyoming to host Sheep Show and Sale in June

The Columbia Sheep Breeders Association National Show and Sale is coming to Wyoming this year and promises to have something for everyone — range and commercial sheep operators, show folks, and those interested in wool. Nearly all events are free and open to the public.

For range and commercial producers, Columbia breeders from Kansas, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Utah and Wyoming have consigned yearling ewes and rams to the production classes. This will be the largest-ever offering of production sheep at the CSBA National Show and Sale. The sheep will be in their working clothes, sheared in the past several months, but unfitted. Most will have gain and/or wool data posted on their pens — data obtained from wool labs, official ram tests, and/or on-farm record systems.

For show folks, Columbia breeders from across the country will be bringing their fanciest fitted sheep — yearling rams, ram lambs, yearling ewes, and ewe lambs. Most of the ewe lambs will be futurity nominated as an encouragement to junior members to buy, enter their lambs in fairs and other show venues, earn points, and receive payments from the Columbia association.

For wool lovers, the five-day event offers a competitive wool show, an on-line fleece sale, and a three-part wool workshop that will feature an informational session lead by Whit Stewart, Wyoming Sheep Extension specialist, plus an open-ended opportunity to evaluate fleeces and identify “red flag” fibers and contamination that diminish the value of fleeces.

Dates: June 7–11

Location: Archer Event Center in Cheyenne, Wyo.

Schedule of Events:

• Tuesday: Sheep check in

• Wednesday: 8 a.m.: Vet Check/Weigh-in

1 p.m.: Wool Show

2 p.m.: Informational Wool Workshop with Dr. Whit Stewart

Note: Other components of the workshop are available to attendees throughout the entire duration of the event

5 p.m.: Fleece Sale goes on-line

• Thursday: TBA: Junior Show

3 p.m.: Production Sheep Show

Natural Colored Sheep Show (following Production Sheep Show)

5 p.m.: Membership Meeting

6 p.m.: Host Barbecue

• Friday: 8 a.m.: Futurity Comeback Show

9 a.m.: Open Sheep Show (fitted)

6:30 p.m.: Awards Banquet ($30/plate) and Fund-raiser Auction

• Saturday: 10 a.m.: National Sale