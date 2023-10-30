Wyoming Weed and Pest Council to host 79th fall conference in Gillette

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council is excited to announce its 79th Annual Conference. Members of the media are invited to attend the conference between Tuesday, Nov. 7 and Thursday, Nov. 9 in Gillette, Wyo., at CAM-PLEX.

WWPC is comprised of 23 Weed and Pest Districts in the state of Wyoming. The overall mission is to provide unified support for the integrated management of noxious weeds and pests.

The conference will go over successful and ongoing projects, funding opportunities, continuing education in the weed and pest field, and members will conduct council business as required by state statutes.

This event is open to the public. Registration is required and can be done at https://wyomingweedandpest.regfox.com/wyoming-weed-and-pest-council-79th-fall-conference-2023 . Additional event information is available below:

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 7 – Thursday, Nov. 9



Tuesday, Nov. 7 – Thursday, Nov. 9 Location: CAM-PLEX – 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette, WY, 82718, 307-682-0552

Hotel Reservations:

Arbuckle Lodge – 1400 South Garner Lake Road, Gillette, WY 82718, (307) 685-6363

Holiday Inn Express – 1908 Cliff Davis Drive, Gillette, WY 82718, (307) 686-9576



The conference schedule and more details can be found at wyoweed.org .