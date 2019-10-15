Wyoming Wheat Marketing Commission meeting Oct. 16

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Wheat Marketing Commission will meet Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, via conference call.

The WWMC meeting will begin at 7 a.m. and the agenda will include a review of the minutes from the previous meeting, a review of the planting report, a review/approval of travel to U.S. Wheat Associates fall meeting, a discussion of sponsorship of High Plains Crop Convention in Torrington, and any other business as needed.

The Wyoming Wheat Marketing Commission goals are to develop and maintain wheat markets in the national and global marketing of wheat while partnering with the National Association of Wheat Growers and US Wheat. The Commission supports local sampling, quality testing of wheat, producer education and research. Communication efforts with producers, agencies, and other entities involved with wheat production is an ongoing project. WMC offers workshops and seminars on producer’s opportunities and consumer education.

Members of the public who wish to attend are encouraged to contact Keith Kennedy, WWMC executive director, by calling (307) 233-0010 or emailing him at agrimind@wyoming.com.

For more information on the Wyoming Wheat Marketing Commission, please visit http://www.wyomingwheat.com.