Wyomingites on The American Rancher television show

BOULDER and RIVERSTON, Wyo.- Wyoming seedstock producer, Lucky 7 Angus, will be featured on an upcoming episode of The American Rancher on Nov. 11, 2019. Show episode premieres Monday night at 9 ET on RFD-TV and re-air again Tuesday at 1 a.m. and Sunday at noon ET (Directv 231 and 345 Dish Network).

Jim and Jamie Jensen are fifth generation Wyoming cattle producers. Lucky 7 Angus is recognized for being the nation’s leader in high elevation/Pap testing, feed efficiency testing and sell bulls with the nation’s only 4-year guarantee. Learn more about their program and annual bull sale the first Saturday of March in Riverton, Wyo.

For more information, go to Lucky7Angus.com or contact Jim Jensen at (307) 850-2514 or (307) 850-2053.