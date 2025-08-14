Yancy at top of Caldwell Night Rodeo bareback standings

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Beau Peterson from Council Grove, Kan., won the Caldwell Night Rodeo in 2022 and is in contention again after Wednesday night’s rodeo. Peterson stopped the clock in 2.6 seconds and leads the first round of competition. Caldwell Night Rodeo by Hailey Rae

CALDWELL, Idaho — The bareback riding standings at the Caldwell Night Rodeo saw a change after 21-year-old Mason Yancy had his turn during the second performance Wednesday night.

Yancy rode the Burch Rodeo horse named Wild Child for 87 points and is the new leader at the D&B Supply arena. He might not hold that first-place position through the next two performances, however he is in great position to be back here on Saturday night riding in the finals. That’s important for two reasons.

First, the youngster is trying to make his way in Pro Rodeo and a win here would be a major steppingstone. Secondly, Yancy is from nearby Emmett and winning the Caldwell Night Rodeo has been a major goal for him since he started competing.

His path to get here led him to Texas where he has been attending Panola College in Carthage, Texas. Going to school there was a simple choice because of the coach, Jeff Collins, who is a world champion bareback rider and member of the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.

That decision led to two qualifications for the College National Finals Rodeo and a chance to learn from one of the best. It’s all paying off with success at this hometown rodeo.

In 2022, Kansan Beau Peterson qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping and a big reason for that was winning a title here. Peterson is currently just inside the top 15 in the world standings and needs to maintain that position to make a trip to Las Vegas next December and compete for a gold buckle. Stopping the clock here in 2.6 seconds on Wednesday night could certainly help her accomplish that goal.

The Council Grove, Kan., cowgirl is the leader in the first round of breakaway roping and is very likely to be competing here for her second Caldwell Night Rodeo championship on Saturday. The breakaway roping as well as all of the other events — with the exception of bull riding — each have one full round of competition. The 12 competitors in each of those with the highest scores or fastest times compete for championships. The bull riding here does not have a final round and will have a new set of contestants on Saturday night.

Action continues at the D&B Supply Arena at 8 p.m on Thursday with the Caldwell Night Rodeo Strong performance that focuses on cancer awareness.

The following are unofficial results from the Caldwell Night Rodeo.

Second Performance —



Bareback Riding: 1, Mason Yancy, Elgin, Ore., 87 points on Burch Rodeo’s Wild Child. 2, Bodee Lammers, Tolar, Texas, 85. 3, (tie) Bradlee Miller, Huntsville, Texas, and Andy Gingerich, Aberdeen, S.D., 83.5.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Landris White, Angleton, Texas, 4.3 seconds. 2, Peter Haas, Neola, Utah, 4.9. 3, Tad Williams, Coalville, Utah, 5.1. 4, Ty Allred, Tooele, Utah, 5.8.

Team Roping: 1, Kolton Schmidt, Barrhead, Alberta, and Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont., 4.4 seconds. 2, Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., and Junior Nunes Nogueira, Presidente Prude, Sao Paulo, Brazil, 4.7. 3, Jr. Dees, Orange, Texas, and Coleby Payne, Stephenville, Texas, 5.0. 4, Dylan Hancock, San Angelo, Texas, and Cole Clemons, Okeechobee, Fla., 5.8.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Beau Peterson, Council Grove, Kan., 2.6 seconds. 2, Josie Conner, Iowa, La., 2.9. 3, (tie) Jessica Johnson, Laketown, Utah and Jill Tanner, Stephenville, Texas, 3.1 each.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, (tie) Ryder Sanford, Sulphur, La., on Burch Rodeo’s Iron Butterfly and Stateler Wright, Beaver, Utah, on Burch Rodeo’s Jukebox Johnny, 86 points each. 3, (tie) Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, Nev., and Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, 84.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Quade Hiatt, Canyon, Texas, 8.6 seconds. 2, Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., 8.7. 3, Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, 8.8. 4, Tyler Calhoun, Richards, Texas, 11.0.

Barrel Racing: 1, Makenna Shook, Needville, Texas, 17.01 seconds. 2, Emma Parr, Greensboro, Ala., 17.29. 3, Lexie Goss, Redmond, Ore., 17.41. 4, Megan McLeod – Sprague, Marsing, Idaho, 17.44.

Bull Riding: (two rides) 1, Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 88 points on Powder River Rodeo’s Rombauer. 2, Bryce Jensen, Huntsville, Texas, 76.

Current Leaders –

Bareback Riding: 1, Mason Yancy, Elgin, Ore., 87 points on Burch Rodeo’s Wild Child. 2, Kade Sonnier, Carencro, La., 85.5. 3, (tie) Dean Thompson, Altamont, Utah, and Bodee Lammers, Tolar, Texas, 85 each. 5, Bradlee Miller, Huntsville, Texas, and Andy Gingerich, Aberdeen, S.D., 83.5.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Holden Myers, Van, Texas, 4.0 seconds. 2, Kyle Irwin, Westville, Fla., 4.1 seconds. 3, Bridger Anderon, Carrington, N.D., 4.2, 4, (tie) Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont.; Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas; and Landris White, Angleton, Texas; 4.3 each.

Team Roping: 1, Devon Johnson, Red Oak, Texas, and Zane Pratt, Congress, Ariz., 4.3 seconds. 2, (tie) Dawson and Dillon Graham, Wainwright, Alberta; and Kolton Schmidt, Barrhead, Alberta, and Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont.; 4.4 each. 4, (tie) Cole Eiguren, Fruitland, Idaho, and Breck Ward, Jerome, Idaho; and Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., and Junior Nunes Nogueira, Presidente Prude, Sao Paulo, Brazil, 4.7 each. 6, Cyle Denison, Iowa, La., and Lane Mitchell, Bolivar, Tenn., 4.8.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Beau Peterson, Council Grove, Kan., 2.6 seconds. 2, (tie) Bradi Good, Abilene, Texas, and Joey Williams, Volberg, Mont., 2.7 each. 4, Aubryn Bedke, Oakley, Idaho, 2.9. 5, (tie) Josie Conner, Iowa, La., and Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, S.D., 2.9.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Ross Griffin, Tularosa, N.M., 87 points on Outlaw Buckers’ OLS Tubs Magic Carpet. 2, (tie) Statler Wright, Beaver, Utah and Ryder Sandford, Sulphur, La.., 86 each. 4, Ben Andersen, Eckville, Alberta, 84.5. 5, (tie) Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, Nev., and Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, 84 each.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Tyson Durfey, Brock, Texas, 8.1 seconds. 2, (tie) Quade Hiatt, Canyon, Texas, and Hagen Houck, Henrietta, Texas, 8.6 each. 4, Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., 8.7. 5, Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, 8.8. 6, Preston Pederson, Hermiston, Ore., 8.9.

Barrel Racing: 1, Anita Ellis, Blackfoot, Idaho, 16.83 seconds. 2, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 16.94. 3, Katie Halbert, Port Lavaca, Texas, 16.96. 4, Tayla Moeykens, Three Forks, Mont., 17.01. 5, Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas, 17.06. 6, Katelyn Scott, Odessa, Texas, 17.07.

Bull Riding: 1, Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa, 92.5 points on Powder River Rodeo’s Peanut. 2, Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 88. 3, Bryce Jensen, Huntsville, Texas, 76.