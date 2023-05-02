Yellen says debt ceiling will be reached June 1 as Biden schedules meetings

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced Monday that the government “will be unable to continue to satisfy all of the government’s obligations by early June, and potentially as early as June 1, if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit before that time,” and President Biden scheduled a meeting with top congressional leaders on May 9.

Yellen made the statement in a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

The White House said later today that President Biden had invited McCarthy, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to a meeting.

The White House said, “This afternoon, President Biden called Speaker McCarthy, who is leading a CODEL [congressional delegation] in Israel, to invite him to a meeting at the White House on May 9 with Leader Jeffries, Leader Schumer, and Leader McConnell, who the president also called today.”

The June 1 deadline will put pressure on Congress and the Biden administration to act before Congress leaves for a Memorial Day recess.

Biden has called on Congress to pass a clean bill to raise the debt ceiling.

The House has passed a bill that would raise the debt ceiling only if spending is cut. That proposal includes raising the age for which able-bodied adults without dependents must work in order to get Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits from age 49 to 55.

McCarthy’s original bill included cuts to biofuels tax credits, but after Midwestern Republican House members said that was unacceptable, McCarthy agreed to leave out the cuts.

Members of Iowa’s all-Republican congressional delegation — Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Ashley Hinson, Zach Nunn and Randy Feenstra — said in a joint news release last week, “The biofuels industry drives the Iowa economy and is vital to our nation’s energy security. We are proud to deliver a major victory for this industry and our whole state in these negotiations.”

“Since this proposal was unveiled, our delegation has stood united for Iowa’s farmers and producers fighting to amend the bill to protect biofuels tax credits. Having successfully amended the bill to protect funding for these tax credits, our delegation will vote for this legislation, which is a starting point to avoid a default and cut wasteful spending.

“As negotiations continue, we have made it crystal clear that we will not support any bill that eliminates any of these critical biofuels tax credits.

“Iowa farmers and producers feed and fuel the world, and we will always have their backs. Now, it is past time for President Joe Biden to stop playing politics with our nation’s fiscal health, which means working with us to cut wasteful spending and prevent a catastrophic default.”

Congressional Budget Office Director Phillip Swagel today also said he has concluded there is a greater risk than before that Treasury will run out of funds in early June.

Swagel said, “We now know that receipts from income tax payments processed in April were less than we anticipated in our latest baseline budget projections.”

“Moreover, we expect that the Internal Revenue Service — after several years of disruptions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic — will finish processing tax returns more rapidly than it did last year,” Swagel said.

“As a result, we anticipate that the IRS will process relatively few additional payments in May, as it did in the years before the pandemic. That, in combination with less-than-expected receipts through April, means that the Treasury’s extraordinary measures will be exhausted sooner than we previously projected.”