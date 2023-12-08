Yellow Barn Film Festival combines ag and cinema

LONGMONT, Colo. — The Yellow Barn Farm recently announced the First Annual Yellow Barn Film Festival, running Dec. 9 2023, and offers a preview of its full program for Coloradan film lovers and moviegoers. Films will be screened at the historic Allen’s Farmstead, now the Yellow Barn Farm, a working regenerative farm eight miles north of Boulder, Colo. This inaugural event explores our collective relationship with the land through a rich and diverse programming of fiction, documentary and art films from around the world, with particular emphasis on Coloradan and Indigenous storytelling.

“The fact that it’s happening on a farm is what really makes this film festival unique,” said Azuraye Wycoff, executive director of the Yellow Barn Farm. “Farmers or locals might not ever be able to get the opportunity to see a lot of these films, particularly the shorts. And, at the same time, a lot of film producers might not find themselves on a farm. So, getting to bring these worlds together has a ton of benefits.

“We’re building the idea of social soil,” Wycoff said. “We all need to bring our gifts to the table, so that we’re not so siloed from each other. This film festival is just another way to encourage more interconnection and cross pollination between these different zones of social life.”

PROGRAMMING

With Festival Centerpiece feature film Quantum Cowboys, visionary director and CU Boulder professor Geoff Marslett brings forth a unique tale of quantum physics and the Wild West. Two hapless drifters, Frank (Kiowa Gordon, the Twilight Saga) and Bruno (John Way, Sweet Sunshine), team up with Linde (Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon) to recover her land and trek across 1870’s Southern Arizona to find an elusive frontier musician. The complex quantum time theory is blended with philosophical musings about art as the way we understand our history and memories, with gunfights, horses, dance halls, cacti and saloons. Following this presentation will be a Q&A with director Marslett.

The heart and soul of the festival, however, rests in its dynamic and rich programming of short films. These are organized into four, distinct thematic categories: The Land and Us, which explores stories of land stewardship, agriculture, ranching and more; Indigenous Stories, which celebrates Indigenous perseverance, artistry and storytelling; Colorado Filmmakers, which highlights the perspectives, artistry and stories of Coloradan filmmakers; and “No Rules,” which tosses out the idea of theme completely to bring together an eclectic mix of narrative, comedy and art films.

Some highlights from YBFF’s short film programming include The Possibilities of Regeneration (director: Kate Olivia), a new animated short from the producers of the award-winning documentary Kiss the Ground (Netflix) which explores the origins of regenerative agriculture; Bluebird Sky (director: Chad Weber), a documentary highlighting Longmont-based regenerative livestock farmers, Annaliese and Danny, and their struggles and successes during their second year of operation; Holy Dog (director: Shern Sharma), the inspiring true story of a Lakota Sioux cowboy who journeys deep into the Patagonian mountains for spiritual healing after a potentially career-ending injury; Lefty/Righty (director: Max Walker-Silverman), starring Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick) as a cowboy who, faced with the death of his own father, learns how to become one; Felix (director: Allison Otto), a portrait of the world’s oldest radio host from his home in Paonia, Colo.; and The Procession (director: Robert Festinger), a comedy starring Lily Tomlin (9 to 5, The Late Show) and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family) as mother and son who are guilted into attending the funeral of a woman they don’t remember.

TICKETING

While the festival’s full programming will be announced shortly, the schedule has been solidified and tickets are now on sale. Festival passes, which grant moviegoers access to all screenings, are on sale now at $55; tickets for individual short film programs are $15; tickets for the Centerpiece Film, Quantum Cowboys, followed by a Q&A with director Geoff Marslett, are $18. Tickets and passes can be purchased at: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/yellowbarnfarm/1057737#.

For more information on the Festival, visit the Yellow Barn Film Festival website at: https://www.yellowbarn.farm/film-festival .

For more information and updates on Festival programming, visit the Yellow Barn Film Festival website at: https://www.yellowbarn.farm/film-festival-program .