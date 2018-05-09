Yesteryear Farm Show to be held Aug. 24-26 in Longmont, Colo.

Harvey gets the separator "dug in" and positioned just so, the crew gets a bundle wagon in place, then the long, flat drive belt is laid out in front of the extended bundle feeder.

Tom and Harvey crank the wind stacker discharge around to what they hope will be the right position, assuming the wind doesn't change. Jim then slowly advances with his Case steam traction engine, gets the flat drive belt placed on the belt pulley, then backs up to tension the belt. Tom, the "Threshman" (straw boss), climbs to the top of the separator, then directs the crew in doing a warmup and checkout to make sure all the belts, chains, and all the hundreds of related parts are performing as needed. When he is satisfied that everything is working well, he gives a nod to the two bundle pitchers waiting on the bundle wagon, and threshing begins.

At the completion of threshing, with the final bundle wagon empty, what remains is a giant pile of straw. The crew has been threshing oats, and now they need to bale the straw to store it for use as feed and bedding this winter. The crew gets the stationary baler (hay press) ready. The tractor being used to drive the baler is started, the drive belt is installed, and baling begins. Two of the crew pitch straw into the hopper, where it is pressed into the baling chamber by the "horsehead" mechanism. A plunger compresses the straw, and with the use of wooden blocks to separate the bales, wires are hand- fed by other members of the crew to form and tie each individual bale. Hard, dusty, dirty work.

No, this isn't a scene from 1918, it will be happening Aug. 24-26, 2018, at the Yesteryear Farm Show in Longmont, Colo., as the Yesteryear crew hosts their 33rd annual three-day show at the Dougherty Museum just south of Longmont on U.S. Highway 287.

The backdrop to the show is a beautiful view of Mount Meeker and Longs Peak just to the west. The setting is a perfect place to visit, and to reflect on how lucky we are that we can just enjoy the view and the demonstration. Thankfully, we don't really have to work this hard in the 21st century. We don't advocate returning to this way of life, but it's enjoyable to reflect on those times and relive those tasks for a few days.

The scene just described will be repeated several times throughout our three-day show, and we'd like to invite you to join us.

Recommended Stories For You

In addition to the threshing and baling demonstrations, there will be many other things to see. Volunteers and exhibitors from a wide area will be performing demonstrations and exhibiting collections of many types. You'll see antique tractors, steam engines, stationary engines, antique cars and trucks, antique military equipment, farm machinery, blacksmithing, tool collections, spinning and weaving, parades, and early Saturday evening there'll be a free ice cream social. Speaking of free, the entire outdoor show is free.

Come early, stay late — you'll have a good time. All visitors and exhibitors, too, are welcome. If you have old tractors, or if you have Grannies collection of sad irons or ClaraBelle's collection of cookie jars, bring 'em to the show. We love to have a wide variety of items on display. And while you're here, please visit the Dougherty Museum. It's well worth your time and the price of admission.

Food and soft drinks will be available. No alcoholic beverages allowed.

Visit our website, http://www.yesteryearfarmshow.org to see a complete schedule and much more show information. You can also contact Harvey Nelson at (303) 776-5171, or Dave Brown at (303) 776-9859.