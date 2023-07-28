Yesteryear Farm Show to be held Aug. 25-27

Harvey Nelson driving his Waterloo Boy tractor. Courtesy photo

The Yesteryear Farm Show is an annual three day outdoor event held near Longmont, Colo., featuring antique farm machinery and tractors. Many antique tractors and farm machinery pieces will be on display, and there will be demonstrations using some of them. There will be threshing demonstrations, straw baling using a stationary baler, etc.

Although the show is primarily farm-related, it is also diverse and includes many antiques of different categories. Also included will be a number of stationary engines being used to power corn shellers, water pumps, and so forth.

Antique cars and trucks are always on hand, as well as various antique military items — dozers, carriers, trucks etc. Visitors can see blacksmithing demonstrations, spinning and weaving, displays of old tools and gadgets, you name it. You never know from year to year what might show up to be displayed and demonstrated.

Joining the event this year on Saturday, Aug. 25 will be members of the Longmont Humane Society who will be on hand to host a “meet and greet” event featuring animals for adoption.

This year marks the 38th anniversary of the Yesteryear Farm Show in Longmont. It began on a small scale in 1985 when Harvey Nelson, who all his life had an appreciation for history, especially farm-related history and items of the past, thought to create a farm show showcasing antique farm equipment. It was a success, and over the years the number of displays and participation has increased greatly. Nelson soon had help organizing and conducting the farm show, and there are now a dozen or more members on the crew as well as a contingent of volunteers who help out when needed.

Sadly, Nelson passed away on June 19 of this year. Nelson’s obituary is in The Fence Post obituary section. Nelson’s contribution to the Yesteryear Farm Show can’t be overstated. He worked tirelessly to get old, outdated antique equipment — a threshing machine, stationary baler, grain binder, and so forth, to run again. His thought in coaxing all this tired iron to run again was to keep alive the preserving of the past by demonstrating the use of these pieces. Anyone who has had occasion to revive a piece of worn out equipment that has been sitting along a fence row for 50 or more years, will understand the work and dedication involved.

Nelson was the owner of Harvey Nelson Equipment in Hygiene, Colo., and over the years he amassed a collection of 40 or so antique tractors during his time in business. He very much enjoyed displaying them at the Yesteryear Farm Show, and even in his later years he tried his best to get them all to the show.

Another member of the Yesteryear Farm Show crew, Deacon Bob Howard, also passed away this spring. He died Apr. 6, 2023. Howard was always smiling and happy. “I don’t think I ever saw him when he wasn’t smiling,” said Dave Brown. His contributions to the show are also noteworthy. He was a man of many interests, one of them being old machinery. Howard performed many functions at the show, chief among which was being our announcer for many of our events. He loved old machinery of many types, and he owned and displayed several tractors, stationary engines and miscellaneous other things. He also displayed a Model T pickup with a calliope mounted in the bed of the truck. He would drive the truck while his wife, Maggie, played the calliope.

As a result of these two deaths, the remaining members of the Yesteryear crew are reeling and making adjustments, and we want everybody to know that even though we’ve lost Harvey and Bob, the Yesteryear Farm Show will continue. That is exactly what Harvey wanted, and that is what we will do. We will miss them very much, but as the old show biz. saying goes, “The show must go on.” The 2023 Yesteryear Farm Show will be dedicated to Nelson and Howard.

Bob Howard's Model T with a calliope. Courtesy photo

Our show is at the Dougherty Museum, one mile south of Longmont, Colo. on Hwy. 287. Show hours are: Friday Aug. 25 and Saturday Aug. 26, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday Aug. 27 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. To see a complete schedule of events for the 2023 show, check the Yesteryear Farm Show Group on Facebook.

As always, it’s all free. No parking fee, no admittance fee. The Dougherty Museum will be open during our show. Museum entrance fees apply.

For more information, contact Bob McCarty at (303) 330-3692 or Dave Brown at (303) 776-9859.