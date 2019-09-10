Yeutter Institute kicks off podcast with Gov. Ricketts

LINCOLN, Neb. — The first episode of Trade Matters, a podcast of the Clayton Yeutter Institute of International Trade and Finance at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, has been released, with Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts discussing his views on trade.

“Ninety-five percent of the world’s consumers lie outside of our borders, so if we want to grow Nebraska, we have to go out and get those customers outside of our country,” Ricketts said.

During the episode, the governor also talks about how he weighs in with Washington on trade policy, where he sees opportunities for Nebraska exports and how he strategizes for trade missions.

Episodes of Trade Matters will be released biweekly this fall on iTunes and Stitcher. Yeutter Institute Director Jill O’Donnell will host each episode, speaking with guests who will illuminate an aspect of trade policy-making behind the scenes.

“Our goal with Trade Matters is to make trade relatable, considering new developments, longstanding trends and the potential impacts of both,” O’Donnell said. “Trade matters to everyone, and this podcast will showcase that with dynamic discussions and thoughtful analysis.”

The second episode will be released Sept. 24 and feature Edward Alden, Ross Distinguished Visiting Professor at Western Washington University and senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.

If there are topics listeners would like to hear about on the podcast, those ideas can be emailed to yeutterinstitute@unl.edu. Opinions expressed on Trade Matters are solely those of the guest or host and not the Yeutter Institute or the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

The vision of Husker alumnus and renowned trade expert Clayton Yeutter, the Yeutter Institute connects academic disciplines related to law, business and agriculture to prepare students for leadership roles in international trade and finance, support interdisciplinary research and increase public understanding of these issues.

For more information on the Yeutter Institute, visit https://yeutter-institute.unl.edu.