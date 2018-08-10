You just can’t make this stuff up folks

Looks like the milk producers will have to let the almond drink makers use the word milk on their labels as it seems there is real milk in it.

Hood LLC, the makers of Vanilla Almond Breeze, voluntarily recalled half-gallon cartons of its refrigerated milk because it contained real milk, putting people with allergies or severe sensitivity to milk in danger.

So, I'm wondering how did that real milk get into the almond drink?

Was it the act of some crazy person who wanted to harm people that are allergic or have issues with milk?

Did one of the factory workers accidentally spill some milk into a vat somewhere along the production process?

Hmmmmm, what could have happened?

Do you think maybe real milk is an ingredient that is used in producing Vanilla Almond Breeze?

We will probably never know what happened because the people who produce those products don' t have to be as transparent as the people who supply the ingredients to make those products.

In case you have purchased the product recently, you can call 1-800-400-1522, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time to get more information.

Another item that caught my eye last week came from the CEO of The Center for Food Integrity. Seems people are debating whether chickens produced today are too big.

According to the article, "Whole Foods Market and other retailers have agreed to a set of principles from the Global Animal Partnership that includes replacing current fast-growing chickens with slower-growing chickens by 2024."

As you might have guessed, they are concerned about the animals' welfare because their tiny legs can't hold up their large bodies. As pointed out in this piece however, "Proponents of modern poultry production point to scientific research showing that chickens today, in addition to growing faster, are stronger and healthier than ever before (including leg strength and bone density). In addition, today's breed of chicken has a much smaller environmental footprint.

But why listen to scientific research or research the subject yourself when you can rely on people who know nothing about producing chickens. And why is it you can breed dogs and cats for certain traits but not chickens?

And, just for the record, I don't know about you, but I've never been to a poultry farm where the chickens are all just laying in a heap because they can't walk.