Young Adult Ranching for Profit to be held July 8-11
Getting Started in ranching or improving on your current production can be daunting with a lot of moving parts to consider.
Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition is proud to work again with Dallas Mount of Ranch Management Consultants to offer a personalized learning experience aimed at young adults, ages 18-30, who are new to ranching or simply want to make improvements to their current operation. The three-day program will be held in Burwell, Neb.
Dallas has helped ranchers in three countries to boost business, refine grazing practices and plan for the future.
Key sessions include:
- The three secrets to increasing profit.
- Economic theory
- Why grazing management matters.
- Action plans
- Two ranch tours with Ranching for Profit alums.
The cost of the program is $400, which includes all instruction, materials and meals.
For information on this and other Nebraska Grazing Land Coaling events, please visit http://www.nebraskagrazinglands.org.
See more