Young Adult Ranching for Profit to be held July 8-11

Getting Started in ranching or improving on your current production can be daunting with a lot of moving parts to consider.

Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition is proud to work again with Dallas Mount of Ranch Management Consultants to offer a personalized learning experience aimed at young adults, ages 18-30, who are new to ranching or simply want to make improvements to their current operation. The three-day program will be held in Burwell, Neb.

Dallas has helped ranchers in three countries to boost business, refine grazing practices and plan for the future.

Key sessions include:

The three secrets to increasing profit.

Economic theory

Why grazing management matters.

Action plans

Two ranch tours with Ranching for Profit alums.

The cost of the program is $400, which includes all instruction, materials and meals.

For information on this and other Nebraska Grazing Land Coaling events, please visit http://www.nebraskagrazinglands.org .