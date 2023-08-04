Young lamb exhibitors take a turn on the mic in Montrose County

Montrose County is in the heart of the wolf reintroduction area in Colorado following the ballot proposition that was narrowly passed to direct Colorado Parks and Wildlife to reintroduce grey wolves. When the question of wolves was posed to the top three senior sheep showmen during the showmanship contest on July 27, the young exhibitors had the floor.

The judge, Jason Miller from Dalhart, Texas, said he is an avid follower of sheep production as well as an avid hunter. During showmanship, he said he was looking for exhibitors who kept their lambs set up properly and gave him the best “look” each time they had the chance. From the larger pool, he pulled three exhibitors and gave them a chance at the mic to speak in front of the crowd.

“I’m the governor of the state of Colorado,” he said. “You have one chance to convince me either way that you want the wolf to be here, or you think the control of the wolf the way it was handled in the past with the protection of livestock is the way. I don’t care what side of the fence you’re on, like I said it’s your opinion, but I want you to back your opinion up.”

Miller hands the microphone to MaKayla Millsap to answer a question about wolves in Colorado from her perspective as a lamb exhibitor. Screen shot lamb

The first exhibitor, MaKayla Millsap, said she didn’t believe wolves should be reintroduced in the state as ranchers spend money and time to raise livestock and wolves puts a damper on the industry, especially for those producers who graze forest allotments in the summertime. She explained that wolf packs can be aggressive and will result in depredations that are an expense to ranchers. The wolves will also affect the elk population, costing the small communities in terms of hunting revenue.

Her brother, Garret, was next.

“I’ll just be simple and straightforward with you,” he said. “There are already wolves in Colorado, so the fact that we want to reintroduce wolves makes no sense to me.”

He said there are numerous predators to keep elk and deer populations in check and said Colorado doesn’t need wolves. He said livestock is a big part of Colorado’s rural communities and the wolves put the whole country at a disadvantage as farming and ranching are feeding the country and that is put at risk.

MaKayla and Garret Millsap with their grand and reserve champion lambs at the Montrose County Fair. Courtesy photo Millsap

Third was Rilynn Kimble. She said wolves limit options for livestock producers, and she anticipates wolves moving into areas with higher risk for human interactions. She said ranchers have a big job keeping livestock safe already.

“We’ve got to have agriculture,” Miller said. “We’ve got to have people who can talk, people who are passionate, people who can think for themselves enough to get their point of view across. If they don’t, what your parents, what we and what they have worked for will be lost. We’ve got to be loud and stand up for what we believe in.”

Champion senior sheep showman was MaKayla Millsap, reserve was Garret Millsap. The Montrose County Fair wraps up July 29 with the Junior Market Livestock Auction.