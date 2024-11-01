Young Wagyu Producers Share Their Knowledge

Experience and advice were on tap with the 4 under 40 panel

In a wide-ranging panel discussion during the 2024 American Wagyu Association annual convention in Williamsburg, Va., four young Wagyu breeders under 40 years old offered their advice and experience about becoming part of the Wagyu movement.

The panelists were Cade Nichols, owner of Nichols Ranching Company, Fort Worth, Texas; Andy Pendergrass, vice president of supply chain and cattle operations at R-C Ranch, Bailey’s Prairie, Texas; Jaclyn Smith, co-owner at Wilders Wagyu, Turkey, N.C.; and Jordan Sparrowk, director of AB Genetics, Agri-Beef Company, Boise, Idaho.

The panel tackled a number of topics from the crowd and the moderator, Hanna Ostrovski, Ph.D., AWA director of research, education and programs. Looking back at how they got started in the Wagyu business, the theme was “don’t be shy.”

“To me, the challenge is finding good mentors,” Sparrowk said. His advice is to seek out people willing to invest in your success, “…where they’re going to help me be successful, help me grow, and along the way, they’re going to seek success in their own operations.”

Nichols agreed. He grew up ranching, but it was commercial cow-calf and stockers. “When I started, I didn’t know anything about seedstock and we were going in that direction. So I went to every sale, every convention, every event, and just talked to people and tried to listen and learn. You’re going to make mistakes and a lot of times it can be very costly. So, before you go out there and try something, talk to somebody.”

Looking ahead at the future of the Wagyu breed, Smith said, “I think the narrative is up to us. I think it’s going to go wherever we decide to take it as an industry and a breed.”

However, keeping and improving the unique attributes of Wagyu beef won’t happen without intentional management, Pendergrass said. “A lot of what we’re doing is data driven,” he said about the management plan at R-C-Ranch. “We think we’re going to see a lot more of that. As more of us continue to harvest more animals and collect more data to really use, that’s going to make room for a lot of improvement for all of us,” he said.



COMMUNICATION KEY

Their advice to other young Wagyu producers?

According to Pendergrass, don’t be afraid to ask for opportunity. When he was in college, he talked to a neighbor who knew someone Pendergrass should visit with. “That turned into a really good job for me where I got a ton of experience. So don’t be afraid to ask for those opportunities, because there are a lot of people out there who appreciate that and have a lot to give to young people who are eager to learn.”

Smith echoed those thoughts, “I feel like this breed is extremely accepting and willing to give help.” But it takes intention, time, work and planning. “It takes three years to make what we make. So you have to be in it for the long haul and have long-term vision for what the future can hold,” she said.

“Don’t be afraid to ask questions,” Sparrowk added. “It doesn’t matter who you are, what size you are, we all have something to learn from each other.” Sometimes you have to force yourself out of your comfort zone, but make the effort, he said. “It builds great connections. Don’t be afraid to ask for help or be vulnerable.”

According to Nichols, “Just get out there and do it. Do everything. Take advantage of every opportunity,” he advised. “Listen to people, take it all in, have a filter and figure that you could be the next person who comes up with the next great idea.”