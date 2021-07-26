Youngsters prevail at Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The second performance of Cheyenne Frontier Days saw some first-timers rising to the top of their events.

Seth Peterson had the fastest time of the steer wrestling at 7.6. Peterson grew up near Minot, N.D., moved to Laramie to attend the University of Wyoming where he is a recent graduate with degrees in agricultural business and finance. While at school his favorite class was finance because the movement of money was interesting.

Now, he may be putting those lessons to use. Peterson earned $1,951 for his fast time in steer wrestling and also finished second in the tie-down roping with a time of 11.7 to add another $1,424 to his bank account. He has advanced to the Semi Finals in both events and is in contention for Cheyenne Frontier Day’s All-Around Championship.

Fans couldn’t tell that it was breakaway roper, Josey Murphy’s first time in front of an audience at Frontier Park. Murphy has the fast time of the rodeo breaking the record set at the first performance by Josie Eichler who had a 4.3. This is the second year that the rodeo has included breakaway roping, so records could fall again before the Championship Finals. Murphy had a picture-perfect run stopping the clock a full second faster at 3.3 seconds. The sophomore at Panola College in Carthage, Texas, kept looking back at the scoreboard in disbelief while praising her horse as she rode out of the arena. Fans will have another chance to watch her during the Semi Finals.

Saddle bronc rider Sage Newman is having the best year of his four as a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association member. He is currently 11th in the world standings and could improve on that with success here. He won the second Quarter Finals with an 87-point ride on Stace Smith Pro Rodeo’s California Kiss. Newman, from Melstone, Mont., is headed to the Semi Finals after his very first appearance at Frontier Park.

Quarter Finals three will start at 12:45 p.m. on Monday with a new set of contestants.

The following are unofficial results from the Quarter Finals (third performance) at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo. Payoff subject to change.

Bareback Riding: 1, (tie) Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., on Stace Smith Pro Rodeo’s Wild River and Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D., on Carr Pro Rodeo’s First Kiss, 83 points each, $2,142 each. 3. Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, 82, $1,224. 4, Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore., 78.5, $612.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Josey Murphy, Keachi, La., 3.3 seconds, $2,952. 2, Kerby Lane Anderson, Grover, Colo., 4.77, $2,214. 3, (tie) Tibba Smith, Hobbs, N.M., and Jordi Edens, Gatesville, Texas, 5.1, $1,106 each.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, 11.0 seconds, $1,899. 2, Seth Peterson, Wellington, Colo., 11.7, $1,424. 3, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, 11.9, $949. 4, Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas, 12.2, $475.

Rookie Saddle Bronc Riding: First round – 1, Colt Cunningham, Rose, Okla., 80 points. 2, Dylan Schofield, Philip, S.D., 77. 3, Wyatt Lohman, Weatherford, Okla., 76. 4, Damian Brennan, Snyder, Texas, 75. Second round – 1, Bailey Bench, Oakley, Idaho, 71 points. 2, Locky Shepherd, Snyder, Texas, 67. 3, Caleb Meeks, Geraldine, Mont., 64. 4, Lucas Macza, High River, Alberta, 62.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. Sage Newman, Melstone, Mont., 87 points on Stace Smith Pro Rodeo’s California KISS, $2,354. 2, (tie) Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, Alberta, and Tegan Smith, Winterset, Iowa, 86.5, $1,471 each. 4, Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont., 82.5, $589.

Team Roping: 1, Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla., and Ross Ashford, Lott, Texas, 10.1 seconds, $1,847 each. 2, Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., and Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev., 10.3, $1,386 each. 3, Curry Kirchner, Ames, Okla., and Austin Rogers, Crescent, Okla., 10.6, $924 each. 4, Philip Schuman, Johnstown, Colo., and Josh Fillmore, Penrose, Colo., 11.1, $462 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Seth Peterson, Wellington, Colo., 7.6 seconds, $1,951. 2, Richard Coats, Hastings, Neb., 10.2, $1,463 . 3, Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore., 12.0, $975 . 4, Mike McGinn, Huston, Idaho, 12.4, $488.

Barrel Racing: 1, Jimmie Smith, McDade, Texas, 17.61 seconds, $2,225. 2, Michelle Darling, Medford, Okla., 17.64, $1,669. 3, Lindsay Stock, Bozeman, Mont., 17.78, $1,112. 4, Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas, 17.89, $556.

Bull Riding: (three rides) 1, Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., 82 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Touch N Go, $2,397. 2, Jesse Hopper, Mangum, Okla., 80, $1,798. 3, Laramie Mosley, Palestine, Texas, $1,198.

Wild Horse Race: (one qualified ride) Team Meanus, $782.