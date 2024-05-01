Your opinion, please

In this mobile society I’m sure some readers are living in the country for the first time. Another group is those of us who were born, raised and plan to stay country folks until we turn our toes up. I’d like to enlist the assistance of both groups and anyone in between.

I’m writing a book about what city people need to know before they move to the country or even a small town. When I say “city” that is a relative term and doesn’t mean you lived in New York, Los Angeles or Chicago; it just means that when you moved to the country you had some adjustments, some simple and others relatively major.

As a farm wife writing this book, it is difficult to turn the tables and try to imagine what a newly minted rural resident would want to know. Surprises may include the fact that rural fire departments are run by volunteers, our neighbors, not full-time paid personnel. There is no public transportation. Part of a rural mail carrier’s job when she delivers to your mail box is to pick up any letters/packages as well as the money to mail them. She will take them to the post office, get them into the mail system, and leave your change in the mail box on the following day.

While a college student, I lived in Paris, France, for a year and had to learn about life in a big city, so I know what it means to become immersed in new situations. That is why I value your insights.

I would like to hear from those who have moved to the country and their tales of unforeseen events that impacted their relocation. What has been new to you, or even shocked you? If you knew then what you know now, would you stay in the city? Do you consider yourself to be more self-reliant and independent than before? Even moving from a city to a small town can have its problems and it would be great to learn about those too.

If you are an “old-timer” to country living, let me hear what you’ve learned from city people or what you’ve taught them. Did they ask you why you “salt” cows when they are still on the hoof? Did they leave a gate open and get a hard lesson in putting things back like they found them?

Kids are in the middle of all of this. Maybe a seldom-played athlete in the city became the outstanding player in the smaller school or more teacher influence helped improve a student’s grades.

Make no mistake, small schools can turn out big scholars. When I was in grade school, there were 100 kids in our rural school at Oral, S.D., grades 1-8. One of our neighbors had such a grand beginning that he got a full-ride scholarship to Harvard after his high school graduation. How much the small classes helped we’ll never know — though it’s obvious they didn’t hurt.

Please contact Peggy via email, peggy@peggysanders.com . Let me know if you would prefer that I phone you for stories.