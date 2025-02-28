You’re Selfish & Self-Serving

I was recently told I was “selfish and self-serving,” for opposing a 700-mile proposed carbon pipeline that is cutting through multiple states, strong-arming families, condemning landowners and attempting to forcibly take easements against people’s will.

The commenter suggested that “for the good of all,” we should be willing to give up our own private property rights for a hypothetical, unproven suggestion of greater profitability for one industry.

I was aghast to read this. To be quite frank, it sounded like extreme socialism to me. And while I value differing opinions, freedom of speech, and the ability to have difficult conversations with others, I found this to be quite alarming that an individual would suggest that standing up for your family and your neighbors and protecting them from potential harm could somehow be “selfish and self-serving.”

Is it selfish and self-serving to believe in the fundamental American dream that began in 1776 with our Declaration of Independence?

Alexander Hamilton said, “The sacred rights of mankind are not to be rummaged for, among old parchments, or musty records. They are written, as with a sun beam in the whole volume of human nature, by the hand of the divinity itself; and can never be erased or obscured by mortal power.”

Is it selfish and self-serving to live by the United States Constitution, where our Founding Fathers keenly understood that private property is the foundation, not only of prosperity, but of freedom itself?

George Washington said, “Freedom and private property rights go hand in hand. You can’t have one without the other?”

Is it selfish and self-serving to understand that individual liberties should be safeguarded and not sacrificed because a “get-rich scheme” comes into town, benefitting the donor class and very few?

Is it selfish and self-serving to dedicate your life to building a home, business, and family, to investing in land, and pouring blood, sweat, and tears into it? Is it selfish and self-serving to want to protect that, build a legacy upon that, and create something that can be passed down for generations to come?

Is it selfish and self-serving to recognize that since our nation began, men and women have sacrificed everything, including their lives, in order to keep us free?

Is it selfish and self-serving to want to say, “No, thank you,” to something I fundamentally don’t believe in? Is it selfish and self-serving to have other hopes and dreams for my land, and understanding that I cannot and should not ever covet or lay claim to the land of my neighbors?

Is it selfish and self-serving to want to do business through fair, honest, and good-faith negotiations verses coercion and force?

Is it selfish and self-serving to stand up for my family, and to care about my neighbors and community, too?

No. The answer is, no it is not. There is a cost to pay for standing up for what is right, and I will continue to do just that despite the attacks and the naysayers. Our private property rights are worth fighting for, worth protecting, worth preserving.

To control the land under one’s feet is paramount to a free and fed society, and as I look across this great nation, I am saddened to see the many attacks happening in almost every state for this fundamental building block to independence and liberty.

May we all become courageous and resolved to stand up for our private property rights. Our children, grandchildren, and generations to come are counting on us.