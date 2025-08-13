Zeldin, Loeffler announce diesel exhaust fluid policy

At the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines today, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin and Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler announced guidance urging engine and equipment manufacturers to revise diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) system software in existing vehicles and equipment to prevent sudden shutdowns, giving operators more time to repair faults without impacting productivity or safety.

EPA explained, “Starting with model year 2027, EPA requirements state that all new diesel on-road trucks must be engineered to avoid sudden and severe power loss after running out of DEF. To fix the problem for vehicles already in use, EPA’s new guidance, developed in collaboration with manufacturers, will work to ensure that the necessary software changes can be made on the existing fleet. In addition to providing certainty to manufacturers about how EPA wants this issue resolved, the agency is not requiring separate approvals beyond that provided in EPA’s guidance. This ensures that bureaucratic steps do not delay manufacturers’ ability to put solutions into the field.”

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall thanked Zeldin for the approach.

“EPA’s decision to grant a grace period to make repairs or refill DEF is the right thing to do. It keeps commerce moving and farmers in the field,” Duvall said.