Zoetis and Leachman Cattle of Colo., enter new agreement to advance genetic improvement in beef cattle

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Zoetis today announced a new data and testing agreement with Leachman Cattle of Colorado to provide a unique genomically enhanced genetic evaluation. Genomically enhanced evaluations, in which genomic data is combined with pedigree and phenotypic records for a designated population of animals, allow for more accurate and reliable genetic selection tools. The analyses resulting from this agreement will leverage Leachman's multi-breed database that houses over 1 million animal records and the latest genomic technology from Zoetis to improve profitability for customers.

"We believe the Zoetis technology can improve both the reliability of our predictions and our herd's rate of genetic improvement," said Lee Leachman, founder of Leachman Cattle. "Our goal is to be a global leader in the genetic improvement of beef cattle. Combining our expansive, multi-breed database with Zoetis' genetic evaluation expertise and our $Profit technology should ensure we achieve that goal."

Leachman Cattle is a Fort Collins-based beef cattle seedstock company marketing more than 2,000 bulls per year and providing its $Profit index to U.S. and international seedstock producers who market an additional 6,500 bulls per year. Leachman strives to make customers more profitable by accelerating genetic improvement and currently ranks as the fourth largest beef cattle seedstock provider in the United States.

Zoetis and Leachman have enjoyed long-standing business ties; this new agreement will result in even more dependable genetic predictions. "We are contracting with Zoetis to help make our EPDs even more reliable. Our experience has shown that Zoetis is the most dependable in the industry," Leachman said.

"This is a natural progression," said Jason Osterstock, executive director, Global Genetics at Zoetis. "Leachman and Zoetis both have a keen focus on the profitability and success of commercial cattlemen."

With access to the analytic pipelines and genomic expertise that are synonymous with Zoetis, Leachman will be able to achieve greater genomic advancements as part of their breeding program and further their focus on success of producers.

Recommended Stories For You

Zoetis has extensive experience in bovine genetics, including development of the first commercially available genetic evaluation designed for cow and calf wellness traits in U.S. Holstein cattle. Zoetis leadership in technological advancements also includes multiple commercially available genomic offerings across many beef and dairy breeds.

The addition of Leachman's data from 1 million animals will strengthen the reliability of Zoetis genomics testing in beef cattle and may lead to future genomic innovation for beef cattle producers.

To learn more, visit Zoetis.com.