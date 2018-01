Zucchini Cake | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb.

2 c. white sugar

1 c. vegetable oil

2 eggs, beaten

2 1/2 c. white flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

3 c. zucchini, peeled and grated

1 package butterscotch chips

1/2 c. chopped walnuts

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix sugar, oil, eggs, flour, soda, baking powder and zucchini together.

Pour in a greased and floured 9 x 13-inch pan.

Top with butterschotch chips and nuts.

Bake for 45 minutes.