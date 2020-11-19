ZumBrunnen Angus Female Sale
TFP Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: 11/17/2020
Location: At the Ranch Near Lusk, Wyoming
Auctioneer: Wes Tieman
Sales Manager: CK6 Consulting
Averages:
38 Registered Angus Females Averaged $2612
16 Embryos Averaged $468 each
Top Open Heifer:
Lot 4 at $10,000, ZA Isabel HO48, 2/27/20, REG#19781638, MILL BRAE IDENTIFIED 4031 x BALDRIDGE ISABEL C273, sold to Moon Creek Cattle, IA
Top Bred Heifers:
Lot 1 at $3500, ZA GENE 9024, 2/21/19, REG#19444849, BALDRIDGE ALTERNATIVE E125 x ZA GENE B5061, Sold to Revers Rocking R Ranch, Maxwell, NM
Lot 2 at $3500, ZA NEW FIRE 9092, 3/6/19, REG#19444708, GAR SURE FIRE x ZA MISS NEW RITO B3107, Sold to ELK Angus, Buffalo, Wyoming
Top Pregnancy:
Lot 11 at $3500, CO70 x NO DOUBT, 2/27/21, HOOVER NO DOUBT x PINE VIEW RITA CO70, Sold to Gillilard Livestock Inc. , CA
Comments:
Beautiful fall weather was on order 11/17/2020 for the ZumBrunnen Angus Female Sale held at the ranch near Lusk, Wyoming. A nice lunch was served and buyers were given plenty of time to evaluate the cattle. Congratulations on a great sale!
