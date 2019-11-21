ZumBrunnen Angus Female Sale

Buyers are evaluating the cattle prior to the sale.

Photo by Matt Wznick

TFP Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Nov. 12, 2019

Location: At the Ranch, Lusk, Wyo.

Auctioneer: Wes Tieman

Averages:

79 Registered Angus Females Average $1950

47 Commercial Angus Bred Heifers Average $1302

16 Commercial Angus Bred Cows Average $1256

Top Open Heifer:

Lot 4 at $10000, ZA ELK BLACKCAP 9901, DOB 9/5/19, BALDRIDGE XPAND X743 x SCC BLACKCAP 6224-7127, sold to Lintz Heritage Angus, Crown Point, IN

Lot 1 at $8000 for 1/2 interest, ZA CRP 3071 8903, DOB 9/4/18, BALDRIDGE COLONEL C251 x CHAIR ROCK PROPHET 3071, sold to Wall Street Cattle Co. Lebanon, MO

Lot 77 at $7500, ELK GLORIA 7081-903G, DOB 2/3/19, MOGCK ENTICE x XLAR GLORIA 7081, sold to XL Angus, Casper, WY

Lot 2 at $5000, ZA RRR SO RITA 9044, DOB 2/24/19, HOOVER NO DOUBT x RRR-7 OAKS RITA R0177, sold to Wall Street Cattle Co. , Lebanon, MO

Comments:

ZumBrunnen Angus along with guest consigners ELK Angus offered a powerhouse line up of females for sale Nov. 12, 2019 at the ranch near Lusk, Wyo. Buyers traveled from across the region for the opportunity to purchase cattle out of both reputation herds and were given plenty of time to evaluate the cattle and served an excellent lunch. Congratulations to both families on a great sale!