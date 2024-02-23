Zuppa selected to receive sustainable agriculture grant from NCR-SARE

Zuppa

A North Central Region – Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (NCR-SARE) Grant of $14,850 was recently awarded to Vinicius Zuppa and Cody Creech at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Sidney, Neb. The award is for the project “Investigating Wheat Stem Sawfly’s Impact on Winter Wheat Residue, Soil Health, Soil-Water Storage, and Corn Yield in a Dryland Cropping System.”

“This project explores how wheat stem sawfly affects winter wheat residue and its relation to soil-water storage, soil health, and subsequent crop yield in a dryland cropping system. Results will help maintain winter wheat production and assist farmers in improving soil health and crop productivity,” said Zuppa, a UNL graduate student.

The sustainable agriculture grant was awarded as part of NCR-SARE’s 2023 Graduate Student Grant Program, a competitive grant program to fund graduate student projects that address sustainable agriculture issues. NCR-SARE administers each of its grant programs, each with specific priorities, audiences and timelines. The focus for each of the NCR-SARE grant programs is on research and education.

Funding considerations are made based on how well the applicant articulates the nature of the research and education components of their sustainable agriculture grant proposals.

NCR-SARE’s Administrative Council members decide which projects will receive SARE funds. A collection of farm and non-farm citizens, the AC includes a diverse mix of regional agricultural stakeholders. Council members hail from regional farms and ranches, the Cooperative Extension Service, universities, federal agencies and nonprofit organizations.