Hemp biochar’s use as a soil conditioner

Farmers dedicate their lives to working with the land, raising animals like we would raise our own children, putting food on the nation’s plates and in the bellies of many children across the globe, but despite the wonders of agriculture, many mono culture farmers at some point face the consequences of land or soil degradation.

Which leads us to the question on all of our lips, how can we be more environmentally conscious and still produce enough to turn a profit? The answer could lie in hemp biochar, the product of turning spent hemp biomass into charcoal.

It is no secret that American farmers are an asset to our nation and know how to get the most out of a crop, but with the daunting responsibility on farmers to produce more with less, soil quality has taken a huge hit. By using hemp biochar as a soil conditioner farmers can increase water retention, decreasing the amount needed, especially in drier climates and keeping nutrients in the ground, preventing runoff, and increasing crop yields, while reducing inputs. Water and quality soil are becoming scarce resources, they are also agriculture’s most vital resources and we all want to protect them for the future of America.

— McCoy is the marketing specialist at the Hemp Factory and a student at Aims Community College.