My apology tour

Our last President took an apology tour when first in office to tell folks around the world America was sorry for all of its misdeeds of the past.

Man, I gotta’ tell ya gentle readers, I was highly offended by his actions. That’s for another time.

I now am about to apologize for not being able to respond to all of the nice cards and letters I have recently received. Yep, I tried my best at first sitting at my desk writing thank you notes as best I could. You guys overwhelmed me with more and more mail. My broken leg needs to be elevated as much as possible and was not being served well under my desk.

I just finally gave up and decided that maybe this little apology tour would be the best way to say THANK YOU AND I’M SORRY I wasn’t able to respond to each of you with a personal note. I appreciated each and every sentiment that you expressed. Some humorous and others on a more serious side. You made me feel very much appreciated for my efforts in this publication.

I have to tell you it helps in the healing process. I have yet to get a cast on my leg as they want to be sure it has healed enough. I go this coming Monday the 17th to see the surgeon and hopefully he will give me some sort of a walking cast. Maybe, maybe not.

Of course I have cabin fever, am bored to tears but learning that little lesson in patience.

I have had men express to me at different times, “You should never say you are sorry; it’s a sign of weakness.” What a load of crap!

Unfortunately my dear mother was one of those folks that could never ever admit to being wrong. That sounds ridiculous, but it is the gospel truth. I never heard my mom say, “I’m sorry,” to anyone about anything. I learned a valuable lesson as a child growing up about life and its complexities. All the time I lived at home until I graduated high school our family had a daily Bible reading before we went to bed. I went to bed many times trying to sort out issues in my head that just didn’t quite fit together.

As I got older and wiser I learned a lot. I made a lot of mistakes, but one mistake I didn’t make was to own up to my misgivings when I had wronged someone.

Once again, a big THANK YOU to each and every one who took your time to write to me or call me! I had a woman yesterday dialed my number by mistake but went on to say, “While I have you here, I hope you get well soon!”

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, remember to say “thanks” even for the smallest of efforts and I’ll c. y’all, all y’all. ❖