Then and now

Do you remember Prell Shampoo? Heck, gentle readers, I used to “hawk” it when I worked for Proctor and Gamble. It doesn’t seem all that long ago, but to many folks out there, it was a long time ago. It was just normal to watch the Beaver and the Cleaver family on the black and white television that was almost as big as the bed or your pickup. June Cleaver always wore a dress and heels around the house. Mom never did but she never went out unless she was dressed up. Folks took a great deal of pride in how they looked back then. Well, maybe your ordinary cowboy looked pretty much the same unless he was going to a dance or church or some social event.

When I was a button growing up we never heard of sunscreen. Well, if we did it was that little shade you pulled down in your car window to keep some of the hot sun rays out. The sunshine is Vitamin D and it’s good for you, yessiree! As a result of too much vitamin D I am always in a battle against pre skin cancer. “Brown as a berry from ridin’ the prairie” was that good ol’ cowboy song that I lived by. I go to the “determanologist,” that is the person that determines if that spot is cancer or going to be in the near future, once a year. A few years back they came out with this cream that you apply to those suspected places and you do that twice a day for about 10 days and it will cause them to turn red, rupture and then clean up. I have such places on my forehead as I write. The cream is, I think about $200 and something for a small tube, but it lasted forever. It’s for sure worth it.

I hate to see young folks smoking. I have grandkids that smoke and all of my warning and preaching seems, at this point anyway, to have no affect. It may later. Live and learn! Of course back then when I was a teen it seemed almost everyone smoked. I thought the guys that didn’t were sissies. Live and learn. I smoked for 34 years however not as heavy as most folks. I have not had a Marlboro or any other smoke in my lips for over 26 years and I guarantee you it was a lesson well learned.

Back then men died from prostate cancer without even knowing they had it until it was too late. For Pete’s sakes men, go get checked out. Have that exam and run your blood for a P.S.A. result at least once a year. I know what I’m talking about. I am a prostate cancer survivor of 17 years simply because we caught it early. Yeah, I know, I know, it’s inconvenient and a little uncomfortable and you feel fine, just fine, thank you! Stupid is as stupid does and that’s all I have to say about that.

I’m ready for a nice rain and cooler weather and the leg and foot are slowly getting better with each day. It will apparently be some time before I get anywhere close to normal. Back then they may have just cut my foot off!

I am awaiting my calendars but they have not arrived and I have had no notice but will let you know when they come in.

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, live smart and live long and love your kids for all they are worth! I’ll c. y’all, all y’all. ❖