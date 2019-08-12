Confessions of a meat lover

As you may notice, we don’t typically run stories about animal activist’s actions in our magazine. Yes, I write about it quite a bit in my Editor’s Note but that’s because I can.

The reason we don’t cover their antics as news is because that’s what they want us to do.

Although I did run a story this week about the Animal Rights National Conference as it was reported by the Animal Agriculture Alliance (page 59). Not because it’s news but because it is so ridiculous especially their goal of global veganism by 2026.

I find it amusing that the Animal Agriculture Alliance sneaks someone into the animal rights group’s annual meetings to find out what their plans are going forward.

This year’s strategy to achieve their world veganism goal is to liberate animals and pressure restaurants and retailers and make them think that vegan meals are popular.

Here is some of the rhetoric from that meeting:

“While talking about corporate campaigns, Kelly Myer of The Humane League said, ‘We surround buildings so that employees have to see and feel guilt anytime they leave’ and ‘An incremental approach is used to gradually switch companies over to veganism.’”

“We need to say that all animal agriculture is cruel and wrong,” said Karen Davis of United Poultry Concerns.

Demetria Atkinson of Redefine Your Mind, argued “Animals are people too.”

I love animals too. But I also like meat and I’m starting to get annoyed that there are groups of people out there who want me to be a vegan. You don’t see me going around forcing vegans to eat meat.

The speakers at the annual meeting also stressed the use of undercover videos.

Speaking of undercover, a New York Times reporter went with Direct Action Everywhere when they broke into a Smithfield hog farm and stole a pig.

The article said that the reporter and photographer didn’t trespass on the property, but the fact that they were actually doing a news story on an animal activist group stealing a pig is just wrong.

I didn’t see the story because I would never pay to read the New York Times, but I read about it in a “meatingplace” article.

The New York Times also wrote an article on antibiotic use in pigs that the National Pork Producers Council called untrue.

“When contacting NPPC on Friday, the New York Times reporter acknowledged he had lost notes reflecting pork industry input for this story from interviews he conducted approximately a year ago,” the NPPC stated in a news release issued Monday.

Hmmmm, maybe a pig ate his notes. ❖