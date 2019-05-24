In memorial

I know many people are taking advantage of the Memorial Day weekend as three days of fun, camping, fishing, hiking, barbequing, shopping for Memorial Day bargains or just taking it easy.

But I hope everyone will remember the reason for Memorial Day and keep in mind the many people who have fought and died for us so that we can have this three-day weekend.

I remember many Memorial Day services back in North Dakota. We used to gather at a country church that was so small many of us had to sit outside, where we listened to the service through the church public address system.

The church graveyard was decorated with American flags placed on the graves of those who died in service of the U.S. military.

After the church ceremony, we would all gather outside where members of the American Legion would fire a 21-gun salute, followed by a moment of silence and then Taps would be played. Then we all left the church in hushed silence.

On Memorial Day many of us would also visit the graves of our loved ones who didn’t serve in the military but who are still loved and missed.

Even if you don’t attend a church or military service, do take a moment to remember.

The “National Moment of Remembrance” resolution, which was passed on December 2000, asks that at 3 p.m. local time all Americans “… voluntarily and informally observe in their own way a moment of remembrance and respect, pausing from whatever they are doing for a moment of silence or listening to ‘Taps.’ ” ❖