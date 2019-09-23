Talk show host suggests eating less meat

I was disappointed to learn last week that celebrity talk show host Ellen DeGeneres was touting a meatless diet on social media. Here is a clip in case you missed it https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=362627371292200.

I am disappointed because she read something on social media and put it out there without doing any research. Had she researched it, she would have found that meat is good for people.

Here is what she said: “Oh hi there. It’s Ellen DeGeneres here. I was scrolling through the Gram (Instagram), and I noticed that a lot of people are talking about eating less meat, which I think is a fantastic idea. It’s a great idea for the planet. It’s a great idea for your health. It’s a great idea for the animal’s health.

“So eat less meat, unless you’re a vegan and you don’t eat meat already, then good for you. You don’t even need to pay attention to this. But for the people who do eat meat, just try to eat less of it. Just maybe eat it, less, once a week, or none a week. If you eat it every night, don’t eat it every night. Eat it less than that. Four nights a week would be OK, but three or two nights or just one night a week would be best.

“Anyway, the point is it’s better for you and it’s better for the environment and for the animals. Eat less meat. #Eatlessmeat. Hey, be neat. No meat. Be neat. Eat less meat. #BeNeatEatLessMeat. #Byebye.”

People who produce meat and promote meat are not calling her out or making nasty remarks. Most of them just want to have a chance to talk to DeGeneres and explain why meat is good for you and that producing it doesn’t harm the environment.

I like DeGeneres and enjoy watching her show, so I hope she takes the meat industry up on their offer to come on her show and educate her and her fans about meat.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association has suggested that DeGeneres interview Sara Place. “Help us share until we get the attention of Ellen DeGeneres! Let’s educate with #BeefFACTS. Dr. Sara Place would be an excellent guest on her show! #AllAboutThatBEEF,” the NCBA posted on their website.

And our Cowgirl Perspective columnist, Amanda Radke, has also volunteered to be on the show to tell the beef story.

If you want to support these efforts, let DeGeneres know on her Facebook page or tweet her. ❖