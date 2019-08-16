Time to move to ND

You know, folks, North Dakota, where I lived most of my life, may hit 40 degrees below zero in the winter with 50-plus mph winds. That means people spend most of their winters shoveling snow.

Summer may be fleeting with temps sometimes in the 40s and 50s with clouds of West Nile carrying mosquitoes.

In North Dakota on Halloween, most people dress their children in snowsuits and boots rather than fancy costumes, and the nastiest blizzard of the year could occur in late spring.

It may not have the most architecturally impressive capital in Bismarck.

And we may not have the most diverse population on the planet.

But you would never hear the governor suggest the North Dakota Department of Agriculture should think about going meatless as he is chomping on a Burger King Impossible Whopper.

This wouldn’t happen because many North Dakotans produce beef. They may not be the largest beef producer in the United States, but according to the NDDA, “There are about 1.86 million beef cattle and calves in North Dakota. That’s more than two cattle for every person in the state.”

That’s a drop in the bucket compared to Colorado, where about 2.8 million head of cattle are raised — and it is the top export.

Yet Colorado’s Gov. Jared Polis obviously wasn’t worried about this when he told about 100 CDA employees at a newly created research lab he will buy an Impossible Burger for them.

I get it that Impossible Burgers use other Colorado farm products, but that doesn’t give him the right to throw the beef producers under the bus.

I also can’t imagine North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who’s made most of his money on tech and real estate ventures, saying this because his grandfather founded a grain elevator in 1906, and his Ag Commissioner Doug Goerhring at one time owned a cattle feeding operation.

Also, the North Dakota capitol is smack dab in the middle of cattle country.

I’m pretty sure many of the cattle producers in North Dakota would grab their pitch forks, loader buckets and torches and head to Bismarck if their governor suggested going meatless. Or maybe they would organize a cattle drive to the capitol steps and forget to bring their pooper scoopers.

I’m telling you, folks, North Dakota is looking better and better all the time.

Read more reaction to the Colorado governor’s remarks, starting on page 24. ❖