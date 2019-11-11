Truth about fake meat

I know I write a lot about fake meat, but it just irritates me because people think it is made from veggies and is healthier than real 100 percent meat.

Well, it seems we real meat junkies finally have some help from the Center for Consumer Freedom.

The organization has placed full-page ads in The New York Times, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post cautioning people about fake meat.

“Companies that manufacture meat analogues are trying to latch on to clean eating trends by calling their products “plant-based.” In reality, these ultra-processed products, which can have dozens of ingredients, don’t grown on vines—they’re made in factories. As one dietitian puts it, “It’s not like you’re eating vegetables.” The National Institutes of Health recently found ultra-processed foods cause weight gain,” according to a press release from the Center for Consumer Freedom.

I’ve included a photo of the ad because I thought many of you would like to see it.

The Center for Consumer Freedom is a non-profit that according to its website, “is devoted to promoting personal responsibility and protecting consumer choices.” The center also opposes PETA and HSUS and is supported by restaurants, food companies and individual consumers. If you would like more information, go to http://www.consumerfreedom.com.

Well, if consumers aren’t convinced by meat producers that fake meat is not what it’s cracked up to be, let’s hope they heed the warnings from the Center for Consumer Freedom. ❖