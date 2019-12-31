Wake me up when it’s 2020

As I write this it is not quite 2020, but I think many of us would like to put 2019 in the rearview mirror.

The weather, trade relations, prices all combined to make for a miserable year for some.

Looking ahead we have hopefully mended our trade relationships, especially with China, Canada and Mexico.

The weather and prices — well your guess is as good as mine.

New Year’s Eve isn’t the same now that I’m older and wiser. I used to get all gussied up and go out partying with my friends until all hours of the night.

Now, I just curl up on the couch, turn on the television and fall asleep long before midnight. I know I sound like may parents now, but it’s not safe going out on New Year’s Eve.

The most exciting New Year’s Eve was when we were in San Antonio, Texas, staying at my daughter and son-in-laws. I managed to stay up until midnight when it sounded like everyone in the city was firing off their guns. Actually it was more frightening than exciting. I kept thinking about all those people drinking and carrying around loaded weapons and I was glad we opted to stay home that evening.

While I was writing this Editor’s Note it dawned on me that I actually made New Year’s resolutions last year. So I dug out my Editor’s Note from last year at this time and sure enough there it was.

I’m proud to say that I did find a dentist and a hair stylist but I’m still not organized, have not held a big garage sale, don’t exercise regularly but did lose about 15 pounds.

I also didn’t find my lost car keys.

Rather than making new resolutions, I’m going to try to hit the ones I missed last year.

I hope you and yours have a wonderful New Year and be extra careful out there. ❖