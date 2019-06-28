Climate changeblues

And the argument continues: Is climate change-global warming real? Or is it today’s current obsession? My neighbor, Fred, a horse breeder, wants a definitive answer.

This past wintery February was a nasty one. Temperature dropped below zero. Snow clogged corrals. Even with plenty of straw in the stalls, the temperature was dangerously cold for new babies! So, naturally, that’s when two of Fred’s mares decided to deliver their foals.

Having heard and read rants on the radio and print about how cow flatulence is warming up the globe, Fred is considering buying a bunch of cattle just to warm up his horse-breeding operation. To express his frustration, Fred, an amateur guitar picker, decided to write a song. He warbles the tune with a slow blues beat. He’s happy to pass along his musical creation to you.

Global-Warming, Climate-Changing Blues

By Fred

Hey, I got the blues, got global-warming blues

Hey, I got the blues, got global-warming blues

Hey, I got the blues, got them global-warming blues

Global warming, climate change sure makes me blue

Global warming, climate change sure makes me blue

Say, is global warming, climate change really true?

They say that cows give off methane gas.

They say that cows give off methane gas.

Which is warming up the planet, alas, alas

My old pickup truck blows carbon monoxide.

My old pickup truck blows carbon monoxide.

Is global warming-climate change a big fat lie?

Oh, please, please tell me, is there anything more?

Oh, please, please tell me, is there anything more?

It’s really, really hard to tally up the score

Got the blues, global-warming, climate-changing blues

Got the blues, global-warming, climate-changing blues

Hey, I got the blues, got them global-warming blues

Global warmin’, climate-changing blues I can’t lose.

Global warmin’, climate-changing blues I can’t lose.

I got them global warmin’-climate-changin’ blues

OH, YEAHHHHHHHHH….. ❖