Julie Andrews created a parody to the song: My Favorite Things in which she sings about what happens as one travels along the pathway toward one’s sunset days and about how much she appreciates the great life I’ve had.

Following Julie’s version, read on for a copycat parody extolling the favorite things one loves and appreciates from having spent one’s life-journey as a rancher/farmer.

My Favorite Things – Julie Andrews parody

Maalox and nose drops and needles for knitting,

Walkers and handrails and new dental fittings,

Bundles of magazines tied up in string,

These are a few of my favorite things.

Cadillacs and cataracts and hearing aids and glasses,

Polident and Fixodent and false teeth in glasses,

Pacemakers, golf carts and porches with swings,

These are a few of my favorite things.

When the pipes leak, When the bones creak,

When the knees go bad,

I simply remember my favorite things,

And then I don’t feel so bad.

Hot tea and crumpets, and corn pads for bunions,

No spicy hot food or food cooked with onions,

Bathrobes and heat pads and hot meals they bring,

These are a few of my favorite things.

Back pains, confused brains, and no fear of sinnin’,

Thin bones and fractures and hair that is thinnin’,

And we won’t mention our short-shrunken frames,

When we remember our favorite things.

When the joints ache, when the hips break,

When the eyes grow dim,

Then I remember the great life I’ve had,

And then I don’t feel so bad.

My Favorite Things – Ranching Parody

Springtime and new colts and then garden planting,

Hens laying eggs now and ewes that are lambing,

Cute baby piglets are born in the spring,

These are a few of my favorite things.

Late calves and branding and checking the cattle,

Ravens and herons and magpies that chatter,

Yellowstone River and fast flowing streams,

These are a few of my favorite things.

When the drought comes and the heat sears,

When I’m feeling down,

I simply remember my favorite things,

And then I don’t wear a frown.

Fence posts and barbed wire and pliers for stretching,

Morning and sunrise and time for grain threshing,

Antelope running and meadowlarks sing,

These are a few of my favorite things.

Soft evening breezes and iced tea on porches,

Riding the ranges on cow-cuttin’ horses,

Bald eagles soaring high in the sky,

These are a few of my favorite things.

When the drought comes and the heat sears,

When the flies get bad,

I simply remember my favorite things,

And then I just feel so glad. ❖