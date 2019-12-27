‘Tis the season to give back

It’s that magical time of year again. The season where holiday cheer envelopes the community and well wishes and “Merry Christmases” float around the air like snowflakes.

It’s the time where families and friends come together, despite distance or sometimes the weather; to celebrate, reflect and look toward a new year. Many families throughout Colorado will spend the holiday season with beef at the center of their table, but not everyone is so fortunate. However, entities like the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association are working continuously to ensure that the holidays — and every day — will be Better with Beef…and all agricultural products that fill our plates.

Agricultural producers are stewards of the land. They make open space in this beautiful state a reality; they provide clean air and water, wildlife habitat, recreational opportunities for tourists and locals alike, and deliver a delicious, nutritious product — contributing enormously to Colorado’s economy, bringing in more than $40 billion annually and providing over 173,000 jobs. Ag producers are dedicated. They work around the clock to ensure their herd or crop is well taken care of; not just because it’s their livelihood, but because it’s the right thing to do. Ag producers don’t get snow days. In fact, it’s the blizzardy days or in extreme weather conditions where they really show their grit and resilience, ensuring that their livestock have access to clean water, food and shelter. That same commitment and care also goes into helping those in need within the local community.

Colorado agricultural producers play a vital role in providing wholesome, safe food for consumers within the state and around the globe, as well as for those in need. Over the last year, Colorado’s Agricultural Council contributed 13 million meals — the equivalent of approxomately 27 million dollars — to the Feeding Colorado network; which includes the Food Bank of the Rockies, Community Food Share, Food Bank for Larimer County, Weld Food Bank and Care and Share. Organizations like these are an imperative resource for people struggling with hunger in Colorado, and all share the same vision: to make food security a reality for every family in the state. CCA is also committed to help. This holiday season, the association launched its Give Beef Challenge and donated a cooler full of beef to the Food Bank of the Rockies, and then passed the challenge onto its counterparts in the industry. The goal is to cause a ripple effect and that the act of kindness will be paid forward many times over.

“CCA hopes that the Give Beef Challenge will benefit families in need throughout the state and inspire others to lend a helping hand wherever they can this Christmas and into the New Year,” CCA’s President Steve Wooten said.

As you gather around the table this week, remember to thank a rancher or farmer who made the meal possible and consider donating to your local food bank so others can feel the magic and warmth of the holidays. CCA wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and looks forward to serving Colorado’s beef producers and agricultural industry into the New Year, so that the year 2020 is truly Better with Beef. ❖