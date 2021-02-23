Calving Quiz
On the Edge of Common Sense
This is a quiz to determine your calving sanity (or help you pass time in the calving barn). Match the columns.
1. Aching A. Tongues
2. Black B. Back
3. C C. Batteries
4. Cold D. Boots
5. Cracked E. Calves
6. Dead F.Breath
7. Dry G. Buckets
8. Full H. Checks
9. Hot I. Squeeze
10. Leg J. Hands
11. Midnight K. Feet
12. Muddy L. Fingers
13. Round M. Forearms
14. Slick N. Eyes
15. Soft O. Heads
16. Steamy P. Hooves
17. Sticky Q. Knees
18. Stiff R. Moons
19. Swollen S. Section
20. Tight T. Coffee
21. Wet U. Arms
Answers: 1-U / 2-G / 3-S / 4-K / 5-J / 6-C / 7-N / 8-R / 9-T / 10-B / 11-H / 12-D / 13-O /
14-E / 15-P / 16-F / 17-M / 18-L / 19-A / 20-I / 21-Q /
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Calving Quiz
This is a quiz to determine your calving sanity (or help you pass time in the calving barn). Match the columns.