Crossbred Stew

The steer that topped the show this year was partly Chianina.

The bull that threw the biggest calf was partly Simmental.

The carcass class was swept away by three-eighths Limousiners

The Gelbvieh cross was judged the best in this years overall.

The feedlot men like Piedmontese to feed as crossbred critters

Or any kind of cloven hoof that shows some part Charolais.

A salers cross or Tarentaise that’s half or quarter blooded

Or maybe half breed Longhorn calves or partly Murray Grey.

The Brahma breeders took a bull and made Santa Gertrudis

They built a Brangus with a cross and found out what to do.

They stirred the pot a couple of times and made Beefmaster heifers.

Descendants of Bos indicus are now cross bramer stew.

We like exotic crosses in the feedlot and the show ring,

The old line English cattle now, no longer look so smart.

But it should not go unmentioned when passing out the credit.

If they’re only part exotic, then what’s the other part?