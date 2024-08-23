Food safety

I thought “everybody” knew about the dangers of keeping perishable food in a hot car without it being in an icy cooler, but I was wrong. When two friends in their 80s came for a visit they ate at Jalapenos, a local restaurant. The wife says she is a connoisseur of chimichangas, a popular dish, and in fact she proclaimed it, “The best I have ever eaten.” Since they are world travelers, she has eaten a lot of them and she knows.

As she gushed on about the meal, she mentioned she had the leftovers in the car and would enjoy them for supper. For some reason I said, “They are in an ice filled cooler, right?”

And she answered no. How could they not know the dangers of leaving food in a hot car and expecting to eat it later? I’ve known it so long that I don’t even remember when I learned that basic rule. So, I told them they shouldn’t eat it but should throw it out. I remember when a friend’s elderly family member died from such actions. She and her friend had attended a summer event, had wonderful leftovers, and put them in the car. After she ate the food later that evening, she got violently ill with food poisoning, and died soon after from complications. Just the thought of getting a foodborne illness from your own inattentiveness is enough to keep your extra food in coolers or the trashcan.

The temperature in a hot car rises quickly and cold food must be kept cold, hot food hot, within the cooking temperature. When foods are not kept correctly, bacteria multiply rapidly. Not even an air conditioned vehicle can keep food at the optimum temperatures.

The old “smell test” doesn’t work necessarily work for these changes. In other words, the food may look and smell fine, but bacteria sneaks in and ruins the food, and your day, week, or life, if you eat it anyway. When in doubt, throw it out.

Freezing food doesn’t kill salmonella bacteria, which is another foodborne illness. My recipe for homemade ice cream doesn’t require cooking so I use Egg Beaters or the equivalent, which are pasteurized egg whites. The idea of turning a fun family event into a salmonella convention keeps me from using raw eggs.

When you remove raw meat from a plate, wash the plate with soap and water before putting cooked meat on it, or use two different plates.

While on the subject of food safety, remember to wash your hands with soap and water before handling food when you are cooking, and wash them again after you’ve touched raw foods. As someone who has judged 4-H cooking contests, that is the first thing I watch for: Did the youngster wash his hands before he started handling the food and again, after. It’s imperative to learn techniques for safe handling.

Do yourself and your family good deeds by handling food carefully.

Sanders is a national-award winning columnist who writes from the farm in southwest South Dakota. Her internet latchstring is always out at peggy@peggysanders.com .