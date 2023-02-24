The Environmental Protection Agency rates the Ford Maverick Tremor at 29 mpg on the highway. Courtesy photo

Yes another Ford Tremor, this one is a Maverick, but not the hybrid one that gets astronomical gas mileage. It is a 4×4, crew cab as all Mavericks. It has eight-speed automatic, even eight-way power drivers seat. It’s a nice size for parking and has more room inside than you would think. It’s a mini truck, now called compact truck and actually a fun truck. Even with the four-cylinder gas engine and Ecoboost turbo, it does get up and go. The Environmental Protection Agency rates it at 29 mpg on the highway. Not sure what to do with a 4.5 foot bed. I guess you could haul a bunch of folding chairs and a lawn mower. But it does have power, 250 horse power, 277 torque. Because the Tremor has a one in lift, has a whole inch up, it can only tow 2,000 pounds.

It is designed to do some off-roading, trail riding or chasing your livestock for a round up. The regular Maverick with turbo and AWD can tow 4,000 pounds and the 16.5 gallon gas tank will carry you 400 miles.

Tremor has all-terrain tires, skid plates, Trail Control, like Bronco and Raptor, which is like a cruise control for climbing the Rockies. And twin clutch rear drive is like a locker for better traction. Unique springs, heavy duty transmission cooler and heavy duty 1/2 shafts to be almost a heavy duty. Unique front bumper does give you a better approach angle and clearance. Orange accents look cool, even the wheels have an orange accents to tell you where the valve stem is in case you forget. A 1,500 pound payload will get you a load of firewood in the bed. The tailgate cable is like the Jeep Gladiator, you can hook it 1/2 way open for hauling longer lumber. This Maverick was a Lariat Tremor so it is very well loaded. This model has leather seats, automatic headlights, power mirrors, even a power sliding rear window, high beams, power tailgate lock, auto zone climate control, though I don’t know why. The center stack has a 8 inch touch screen.

It has 17 inch aluminum wheels, good looking splash guards in the wheel wells. The factory sprayed bedliner, is a good deal. The truck has a trailer hitch, but no brake controller. I could have towed a 2,000 pound trailer, but my small trailers are in a snow drift. I’m really getting tired of snow. In Colorado, snow used to melt, this year it just turns to ice.

The truck is totally loaded with graphics on both the off-road package and appearance package. The Maverick is a unibody mostly like cars and small SUVs, similar to Bronco Sport, and made in Mexico. The full size spare surprised me.