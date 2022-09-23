In the news

So much news has occurred since the last time I wrote my Editor’s Note, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Air Resources Board’s rule that requires that all new cars sold in the state by 2035 be free of greenhouse gas emissions.

The rule includes targets that require 35 percent of new passenger vehicles sold by 2026 release zero emissions and climbs to 68 percent by 2030.

Of course, to accomplish this Californians are going to have to buy more electric vehicles. This even though many people cannot afford to buy electric vehicles and despite warnings that these electric vehicles would strain the state’s electric grid.

Then, just days after this announcement, residents in California were asked to avoid charging their electric vehicle during peak usage hours due to a heatwave.

To be fair, I can understand why California would want more zero emission vehicles on the road because traffic there is insane.

But, as I’ve said before, a plan needs to be devised to avoid these types of situations. This probably won’t happen because the people making these rules aren’t affected.

Because California leads the nation in these types of pollution control restrictions, other states are wondering if they should follow in its footsteps. However, states, like Minnesota are pushing back because they are worried about how electric cars will perform in below zero temperatures.

In other news, AGDAILY Digest reported that Beyond Meat is being taken to court over false protein claims.

“One example of the allegations provided in the suit is Beyond Beef Plant-Based Ground 16-ounce Patties. While the labels include a “20 grams per serving” and “40 percent DV” for protein, plaintiffs allege that they actually contain only 19 grams per serving by nitrogen testing, and 7 percent of the daily value for protein,” the ag news source reported.

This is disturbing news to me because I and many others rely on the information food labels are required to provide to help me choose which products to purchase.

It also makes me wonder, if these allegations are true, how the government agency in charge of making sure there is truth in labeling let this happen. Are they not testing for this and, if so, is it a one in done test? I think there should be constant testing of food products.

In addition to the protein claim there is another lawsuit regarding Beyond Meat’s claim that their products do not contain synthetic ingredients. This claim was filed on behalf of Don Lee Farms, which was an exclusive supplier of Beyond Burger and Beyond Meat products.

The suit also accuses Beyond Meat of overstating its protein content and misleading consumers.

According to BusinessWire, “The complaint also attaches testing results “conducted by an internationally accredited laboratory that followed rigorous testing methods.” According to the complaint, this testing shows that Beyond Meat has inflated its protein claims by upwards of 30% and has ‘caused misbranded goods to be sold throughout the supply chain.’”

To top off the news, President Biden now in an executive order, said that the U.S. government is dedicated to investing in biotechnology that will advance the U.S.’s food security, with the documents acknowledging the promise of “cultivating alternative food sources” and “looking to improve food security and drive agricultural innovation through new technologies… [including] foods made with cultured animal cells,” according to an article in Newsweek.

You just can’t make this stuff up folks.

Bu this article also had some information from the University of Oxford.

“However, it’s uncertain if the climate impacts of the lab-meat biotechnology industry will lead to fewer emissions overall: a 2019 study from the University of Oxford warned that the energy used to grow meat could release more greenhouse gases than cattle farming,” according to Newsweek

It’s good to know that the process of making fake meat is being studied as closely as cow burps.