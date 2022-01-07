Unsustainable

I don’t know about you but I’m getting tired of all this sustainability gobbledygook.

I’ll tell you what’s not sustainable:

• Throwing our borders open to welcome drug dealers, human traffickers, terrorists, violent criminals and people infected with COVID to enter the country. And then flying them in the middle of the night to towns all across America so they have to deal with all the ramifications.

• Getting rid of police and wondering why crime is up.

• Printing money so fast the circulation of dollars in the U.S. is up 336% in 18 months which is causing inflation to explode while savers are paid .03% on their savings. The fed can’t raise interest rates to curb inflation because the payment on the $30 trillion in national debt would use up a sizable chunk of the federal budget.

• We’re fighting climate change with idiotic and unnecessary overregulation while allowing China, India and Russia to pollute as they please. And we’re going to war against carbon dioxide which is what breathing produces. Are we therefore going to mandate that humans be phased out by 2035?

• Depending on foreign countries for everything from our medicines to toys. We are importing 15% of our food supply and from 1999 to 2017 the cost of food we imported into this country tripled to $147 billion. And allowing China to buy our biggest pork packer and two Brazilian firms, JBS and Marfrig, to buy so many American firms they now comprise two of the Big Four meatpackers only insures that we’ll become even more dependent on foreigners for our food in the future.

• Spending $1,557,083 to watch lizards on a treadmilll; taking $4,575,431 from taxpayers to see what happened when alcoholic rats were sprayed with bobcat urine; wasting $36,831,620 on a study to see why hair turns gray; giving the National Institute of Health a $48,500 grant to write a history about smoking in Russia during the last 30 years; giving the DOD a $283,500 grant to study the daily lives of baby gnatcatchers because they’re threatened; squandering $65,473 of taxpayer dollars by handing it over to the National Park Service to figure out what attracts bugs to a light bulb. What’s next, giving the USDA a million or two to find out how many federal employees it took to screw in the lightbulb?

• Getting out of the manufacturing business and becoming a “service economy” where we’ll all make a living waiting on one another while depending on foreigners for almost everything we use and need.

• Spending 20 years and $83 billion on training Afghan forces and then leaving behind American citizens along with $85 billion worth of military equipment.

• Freeing felons because the prisons are full.

• Adopting a “let it burn” policy at the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management. Allowing 4,000 trees to grow where there should be 1,000, not allowing thinning or removal of deadfall, closing of roads, eliminating clear cuts which acted as firebreaks, and getting rid of cows and sheep to graze forest land to naturally eliminate fuel loads so that in 2020 California alone could spend $10 billion fighting forest fires.

• Being short 80,000 truck drivers and then mandating that all people driving a truck for a living be vaccinated for COVID or else lose their job.

• Paying people not to work is unsustainable. As is our current Social Security system.

• Going from being a country that produced 100% of its energy requirements to begging sheiks and cartel members to produce more energy. Canceling the Keystone pipeline, getting rid of leases on public lands and waters and suspending leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Reserve all in the name of the Green New Deal and because of a prediction that melting ice caps could flood Los Angeles. (There could be negative effects too.) Then wondering why gasoline went up $1.30 a gallon in the past year.

• Substantially lowering the amount that farmers, ranchers and timber producers can shield from inheritance taxes so that upon the death of both parents the farm, ranch or forest has to be sold just to pay the taxes.

And these are the same people who you’re going to trust and rely upon to tell you how to sustainably run your ranch that’s probably been in your family for several generations?