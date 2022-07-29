Living with wolves

I’ve decided that it’s time for me to stop ranting about the “reintroduction” of wolves into Colorado because it is inevitable.

Now it’s time to concentrate on how farmers and ranchers can learn to live with the predators.

I’m not saying that releasing more wolves into the state is a good practice, and I still believe that the wolves will not be happy here with all the people and development but it’s time for me to move on.

I recently received a news release from the Western Landowners Alliance who recently received a Conservation Innovation Grant to develop non-lethal predator management tools (see page 20 or check it out on our website http://www.thefencepost.com).

For more information about the Conservation Innovation Grant program, visit https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/main/national/programs/financial/cig/ .

For more information about Western Landowners Alliance’s conflict reduction work, visit https://westernlandowners.org/working-wild-challenge/ .

I have received a lot of information from people about managing conflict between predators and livestock and will be reaching out to those people for tips and tools.

In continuation of the story about the Chinese building a corn wet-milling plant in Grand Forks, N.D., Sens. Tammy Baldwin-D-Wis., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa have introduced a bill called the Farm Security Act to increase scrutiny of foreign investments in U.S. agriculture.

According to a news release from Baldwin and Grassley’s offices, “Current reporting shows that foreign-owned agricultural acreage has nearly doubled in the past decade, however, the data that has been collected is incomplete and inaccurate. In fact, investigators estimate that the foreign ownership of land is nearly double current figures.”

Seems to me this legislation should have been proposed a long time ago. But who am I to tell the federal government how to do their job? I am just a lowly journalist working out of my spare bedroom in Greeley, Colo.

I left my spare bedroom/office and drove to Belle Fourche, S.D., this week for a staff meeting that included people from our sister papers Tri-State Livestock News and Farmer & Rancher Exchange. As usual we planned a potluck outside on the patio at the hotel and it rained. But unlike the previous year, it rained before the potluck and not during.

We had two days of lively discussion about farmers and ranchers and how we can better serve them.

Our sister papers cover North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana and we do share some stories that are of interest to our readers. If you are interested in subscribing to these publications, which I highly recommend, you can call (800) 275-5646.

Sorry to ramble on but it’s been a long week.