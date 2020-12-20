Lutefisk continued

Seems our page designer didn’t add my lutefisk dinner photo to last week’s editor’s note. And, I received a call from a loyal reader asking me to include it this week. So I must comply.

And to make this note even sweeter, I have include the “O Lutefisk” song, sung to the “O Christmas Tree” tune, for your enjoyment. I apologize that I don’t know the name of the author.

O Lutefisk, O Lutefisk, how fragrant your aroma,

O Lutefisk, O Lutefisk, you put me in a coma.

You smell so strong, you look like glue,

You taste just like an overshoe,

But lutefisk, come Saturday,

I tink I eat you anyvay

O Lutefisk, O lutefisk, I put you in the doorvay.

I wanted you to ripen up just like they do in Norvay.

A dog came by and sprinkled you.

I hit him with my overshoe.

O lutefisk, now I suppose

I’ll eat you while I hold my nose.

3. O Lutefisk, O lutefisk, how well I do remember.

On Christmas Eve how we’d receive our big treat of December.

It wasn’t turkey or fried ham.

It wasn’t even pickled Spam.

My mother knew there was no risk

In serving buttered lutefisk.

4. O Lutefisk, O lutefisk, now everyone discovers

That lutefisk and lefse make Norvegians better lovers.

Now all the world can have a ball.

You’re better than that Geritol.

O lutefisk, with brennevin [Norwegian brandy]

You make me feel like Errol Flynn.

5. O Lutefisk, O lutefisk, you have a special flavor.

O Lutefisk, O lutefisk, all good Norvegians savor.

That slimy slab we know so well

Identified by ghastly smell.

O Lutefisk, O lutefisk,

Our loyalty won’t waver.