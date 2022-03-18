“It’s a good day to be a cowboy.” That’s what my neighbor Willie always says when I see him. Matter of fact, that little statement always lifts my spirits. I came across a story I had missed a few years back about a young cowboy who roped a bicycle thief at the Walmart in Eagle Point, Ore. Yep, that’s what I said. This 20-year-old kid had gone to Walmart for dog food in his pickup with stock trailer attached and his horse in the back. He was a cowboy on a local ranch. A woman runs out and says, “STOP THAT GUY, HE JUST STOLE MY BICYCLE.” Our young cowboy named Robert Borba sees this guy flying by on a bicycle, so he does what any good cowboy does. He unloads his Blue Valentine gelding and takes after the thief. He catches up, ropes him and jerks him down. The thief wants to know by what authority this kid has for stopping him. The kid calls 911 and says, “I just roped a guy that stole a bicycle here at Walmart and I have him tied to a tree.” WHAT? the operator blurts out. “I said I just roped a bicycle thief from my horse here at Walmart and have him tied to a tree.” WHAT? she repeats herself, however she sends the closest officer to assist him. Robert wants to know how much trouble he is in for doing what he did. The cop says “none” and shakes the young cowboy’s hand. The thief just got off a freight train and he was an illegal alien and wanted some transportation. He got it. He went to jail for a couple of days and then back to Mexico.

It was a good day to be a cowboy. However, as much I agree with my friend Willie, I have seen the time I had wished I wasn’t a cowboy. That one time east of Amarillo I was headed a’horseback into a brisk north wind and it was spittin’ snow and I was four miles from the house when I got a severe case of a stomach virus. DIARRHEA! Bad deal folks. I just wanted to get home and in a hot tub of water. When I arrived sick as a dog, “Little Miss Martha” advised me the well had quit just after I rode off. Then that time when my favorite hoss almost drowned both of us trying to cross a flooded creek. SCARY and I do mean SCARY. I thought for a moment I was in a movie with the Duke! The last time was about three years ago when my bronc bucked me off and left me with a compound fracture of my leg and the bone sticking out into my boot. I was three quarters of a mile from the house and nobody, but nobody knew where I was. I was on blood thinner because of an irregular heart beat so I was pumping out some blood. I found my cell phone close by and got a chopper to come get me. Those times, gentle readers, were situations where if I could have been doing something else on that day and could go back and have do overs, I’d jump at the chance. That being said, it’s always a good day to be a cowboy when things are mostly going your way. My hat’s off to our Oregon cowboy, and a “puncher” he was.

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, send me some warm weather, and I’ll c. y’all, all y’all.