Gentle readers, as this new year approaches and we prepare to launch off into deep waters, me thinks I’ll have that Snickers bar handy. According to what the TV ad promotes, a Snickers bar will really help you settle in and be prepared for “whatever.” Well, I gotta’ tell ya, I’m concerned about the coming year as my hopes for President Trump being able to retain his office are fading purty darn fast. Maybe Mr. Trump has a Snickers bar handy as well. 2020, man, what a ride. It’s my firm belief that farmers, ranchers, folks in the oil and gas business and those in forestry may get taken for one heck of a ride in the years to come.

Speaking of rides, Arlington, Texas, is not Las Vegas, however from my front porch, they are doin’ one heck of a job holding the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo this year. I have really enjoyed watching it each and every night on the RFD channel. I had a cowboy that worked for me on the Texas ranch by the name of Jeff Haas. A super nice man, a great cowboy and family man. Actually, he was raised on that ranch as a lad, his dad was manager before me. Jeff’s son, Clayton Haas, has been bulldogging at the rodeo and six out of six trips, nada, nope, nothing. Bad luck all the way. On the seventh trip, his birthday by the way, he laid one down in 3.4 seconds!

Yep, he won that go round. I think Clayton had a Snickers bar tucked away that we hadn’t seen. This was his fourth trip to the finals.

As a sidebar, Jeff took control of the ranch some time after we left and did a super good job of managing not only it but one other close by.

Under the loafing shed, the horses have managed to pile up, let’s say, some really big piles of apples. I have been putting off cleaning it out as my tractor won’t fit under the shed so it’s shovel, fill a yard cart, take it and dump that in the tractor bucket etc. After unloading some really heavy bales of hay and stacking it in my feed room, the ol’ back was barkin’ at me and I just didn’t feel the need to be shoveling poop. I was gonna’ pay to have it done but the fellers that were going to help me couldn’t. I just got a Snicker’s bar, I ain’t kiddin’, I bought a whole bag of the snack size and put them in the candy drawer. It only took about an hour and my back did fine. I was glad to get it done. Once you step outside the corral, there is a pile of firewood about 30 feet long and 2 to 3 feet high that was just dumped a few days ago. I like to stack my firewood in a neat stack out of the weather, but I don’t think there are enough Snickers bars in that drawer to get it done! Those boys were supposed to stack it for me.

When you get this, it will be the first day of winter and also our daughter, Sunni’s birthday. I think Martha wanted to name her Sunni because it was a cold winter day in Amarillo, Texas. She is a treasure and I love her so much!! I barely got Martha to the hospital, got me a cup of coffee in the waiting room and right away heard, “are you Mr. Hanks?“ She had her very, very quick. We lived 10 miles out in the “boonies” and Martha was struggling and telling me she was havin’ a baby and there wasn’t a Snickers bar to be had.

I do so hope that you and yours have a blessed, happy, Merry, Merry Christmas. I know for some of you there is that empty chair at the table as in my house, but I assure you, it does get better.

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, pick up those Snickers next time you go out and I’ll c. y’all, all y’all.